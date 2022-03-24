NORTH KINGSTOWN – Smithfield native Meghan Laflamme, who recently completed her sophomore season on the Rhode Island College women’s swim team, was named the Anchorwomen’s Most Valuable Player during the college’s Fall and Winter Sports Banquet that took place on Monday, March 14, at the Quonset “O” Club.
A 2020 graduate of Smithfield High who helped the Sentinels’ swim team capture Division III championships in 2017 and ’18 and was named the D-III’s Swimmer of the Year, one of Laflamme’s best meets of the season came on Feb. 5 in Worcester, Mass., as she took first place in four events in a tri-meet that was hosted by Clark University and also saw Stonehill College compete in it.
She won the 50-yard (26.35 seconds), 100-yard (59.69 seconds), and 200-yard (2:09.27) freestyle events and also helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team win in 1:52.48.
In the Anchorwomen’s last meet, the Little East Conference Championships, which took place from Feb. 20-22 at the Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley, Mass., Laflamme also broke the program’s records in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.83 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 56.89.
She placed fourth in both events, as well as the 200-yard freestyle with a personal-best time of 2:06.43, and she missed finishing second in the 100-yard freestyle by only 0.13 seconds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.