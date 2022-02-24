WORCESTER, Mass. – Smithfield native Meghan LaFlamme, who is a sophomore on the Rhode Island College women's swim team, enjoyed one of the best meets of her collegiate career on Saturday, Feb. 5, in a tri-meet that was hosted by Clark University and also saw Stonehill College compete in it.
LaFlamme took first place in four events, broke her personal records in the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle events, and shattered the school record in the 50-yard freestyle with her time of 26.35 seconds.
A 2020 graduate of Smithfield High who helped the Sentinels' swim team win Division III championships in 2017 and '18, LaFlamme posted times of 59.69 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle and 2:09.27 in the 200-yard event. She also helped the 200-yard freestyle relay team capture its race in 1:52.48.
Another Smithfield resident, junior Brooke Galbraith, also finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley (2:50.06) and 1,650-yard freestyle (24:34.09) and fifth in the 200-yard backstroke (2:44.67).
North Providence native and RIC sophomore Marie Sinyan took third in the 200-yard medley relay (2.22:84) and 200-yard breaststroke (3:23.68), fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (31.63 seconds), and fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:31.06), and another sophomore, Cumberland's Allison Picchioni, was third in the 200-yard medley relay (2.22:84) and the 200-yard butterfly (3:28.70).
RIC will compete at the Little East Conference Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, which will be held from Feb. 20-22 at the Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley, Mass.
