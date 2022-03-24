PROVIDENCE – Smithfield’s Noah Morin, who is a freshman on the Rhode Island College men’s tennis team, earned the Little East Conference’s Rookie of the Week honors for his role in the Anchormen’s 6-3 victory over the Wentworth Institute of Technology on Tuesday, March 15, at the RIC Tennis Center.
Morin posted a 6-4, 6-3 victory at third singles and teamed up with RIC senior and North Smithfield native Alex Bourque to produce an 8-4 win in their first doubles match.
Morin kicked off his collegiate career by netting a 6-0, 6-2 victory in fourth singles and helping the Anchormen defeat Albertus Magnus College, 5-4.
