PROVIDENCE – Smithfield native and Rhode Island College freshman Noah Morin continued his remarkable rookie season with the Rhode Island College men's tennis team, as he was selected the Little East Conference's Rookie of the Week on Monday afternoon for the third time this spring, thanks to his solid performance in a multiple-win week for the Anchormen.
Morin went 2-0 at both first doubles and third singles and had the match-clinching victories in RIC's 6-3 victories over Salve Regina last Thursday and Southern Maine two afternoons later.
While the Anchormen, who are headed by former Smithfield High coach Adam Spring, are 5-0 this season, so is Morin in singles, and he also owns a 4-1 record in doubles.
(0) comments
