PROVIDENCE – For the fifth time this season, Smithfield's Noah Morin, who is a freshman on the Rhode Island College men's tennis team, was named the Little East Conference's Rookie of the Week, as he received the honor on Monday afternoon for his performance in the Anchormen’s 7-2 win at home over Western Connecticut on Wednesday, April 27.
In that victory, Morin teamed up with RIC senior and North Smithfield native Alex Bourque to net an 8-4 win at number one doubles, and he ended the day by posting a 6-1, 6-0 victory at number three singles.
On Tuesday afternoon, RIC hosted Western Connecticut again, this time in the quarterfinals of the Little East Championships, and the 4th-seeded Anchormen rolled to a 5-1 win over their 5th-seeded opponent. Morin was again a winner in straight sets in his doubles match and clinched the victory by winning his singles match, 7-5, 6-2.
While the Anchormen, who are headed by former Smithfield High coach Adam Spring, are 10-2 overall and 5-2 in the Little East, Morin is 11-1 in singles and 9-3 in doubles.
Rhode Island College will travel to top-seeded UMass-Boston in Thursday afternoon's semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.