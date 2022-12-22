Smithfield native and La Salle Academy senior David Parenteau, who is a three-time All-State runner for the Rams, recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Sacred Heart University, a Division I school in Fairfield, Conn.
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield resident David Parenteau became the latest member of La Salle Academy’s talented running program to receive a Division I scholarship, when on Monday, Dec. 12, he signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his athletic and academic career at Sacred Heart University.
The senior’s top three college picks were Sacred Heart, Holy Cross, and Xavier University. He visited Sacred Heart and Holy Cross and was about to visit Xavier, but then he received an offer from Sacred Heart.
“The campus is modern, it had a team atmosphere, and it was the best fit,” Parenteau said last Thursday afternoon. “Around a week ago, I heard from the coach (Christian Morrison) on Zoom and he offered me a scholarship. Two days later, I took the offer.”
He said Sacred Heart felt like the best place he could succeed as a student-athlete, and he added that Sacred Heart had the same vibe as La Salle. As for his high school, “La Salle’s staff has been very helpful and made a support system for college procedures, and I can’t thank them enough,” he said.
Another factor going into Parenteau’s decision was the proximity of the school. The campus is two hours away in Fairfield, Conn., and the Pioneers have a lot of meets in Rhode Island.
“The first cross country meet is at Bryant University, so my family can watch me,” he said. “My dad has been to every race in my lifetime.”
Growing up in Smithfield, Parenteau said La Salle was just 10 minutes down the street and his mother was the middle school’s principal, so becoming a member of the La Salle family was always in his future.
He discovered running when he was about eight years old and joined the Smithfield-based Sentinel Striders’ youth running club, but as he went through elementary school, he stepped away from running and began playing soccer, basketball, and baseball.
However, Parenteau soon returned to running in middle school, and at the RIPCOA state championship meet in 2019, he took fourth place in the 800 meters and fifth in the 1,500. From there, he took running more seriously and primarily focused on it as he entered high school.
While competing at La Salle, he has become a three-time All-State runner in indoor and outdoor track, as well as a member of three state championship teams, and last month, he earned Academic All-State honors by the Rhode Island Cross Country Coaches Association.
His favorite event is the 1,500 meters, and at last spring’s Class A outdoor championship meet, he took second place in a time of 4:05.77. And during last indoor season, at the New Balance Nationals at The Armory in Manhattan, N.Y., he was also on the Rams’ mile relay team that took seventh place in a time of 18:01.86 and missed a spot on the awards podium by 3.74 seconds.
Unfortunately, the end of this year was a rough one for Parenteau, as he was coming off a stress fracture and missed the entire cross country season. As a captain of the cross country team, he made sure to stay active around the team and show his support, but being injured for an entire season made Parenteau switch up his focus.
“It took a toll on me mentally,” he said. “But I focused on my grades and have gotten the best grades of my life.”
Parenteau has since rehabbed, being in the pool 3-4 times a week, and he’s been running for the last three weeks and is good to go this indoor track season. He said he is looking for a team state championship and success at the nationals during the indoor season, and he wants a breakthrough season in the outdoor season that includes “a sub-4 for the 1,500 meters, a sub-nine in the 3,000, and a sub-two in the 800,” he added.
After high school, he hopes to contribute to the Pioneers and lower his personal-record times, as well as place high in the conference. In the class, his plan as of now is to study business administration and management and enter a five-year program to get his bachelor’s degree and his MBA. He is still contemplating the area of business he wants to delve into, but hopes the internships will help him out.
Parenteau also wants to continue running after college, and he has thought of joining a running club, such as the Boston Athletic Association, and becoming a regular on the road racing circuit.
Because he primarily focuses on his training, Parenteau doesn’t usually sign up for road races. But this past summer, he did take part in two popular races in Narragansett, the Blessing of the Fleet 10-Miler, which he finished in 59 minutes and 51 seconds, and the Bobby Doyle Classic, as he completed the five-mile race in a time of 32:15.
He does have one marathon in his sights though, the Boston Marathon. He hopes to run that one day after college, but other than that, he said he will focus on just 5Ks and 10Ks.
“Running is a passion,” he said. “It has brought a lot of joy and helped me to get into college.”
