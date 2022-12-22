Parenteau with Sacred Heart sweatshirt

Smithfield native and La Salle Academy senior David Parenteau, who is a three-time All-State runner for the Rams, recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Sacred Heart University, a Division I school in Fairfield, Conn.

The senior’s top three college picks were Sacred Heart, Holy Cross, and Xavier University. He visited Sacred Heart and Holy Cross and was about to visit Xavier, but then he received an offer from Sacred Heart.

