WARWICK – The state championship meet may be scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Brown University, but that didn’t stop a few athletes on the Smithfield High boys’ and girls’ track and field teams from rewriting their school’s record books at a pair of invitational meets last Saturday.
Competing in the boys’ Bishop Hendricken Invitational, the Sentinels were named the meet’s Small Schools champion by putting together a strong performance that included two shattered records.
The Sentinels’ 4x800 relay team of Jason Padula, Unwana Okokon, Dante DiGregorio, and Elijah Saddlemire clocked a winning time of 8:20.02 that broke the school record by 6.78 seconds and is currently the second-fastest time in the state this season. Saddlemire, a junior, also placed fourth in the 800 in 1:55.92 to break that school record by 3.18 seconds.
Smithfield also saw senior Jaden Saunders capture the high jump with a 6-foot-4 leap.
In the girls’ Mount Pleasant Invitational at Conley Stadium, junior Lauren Boyd captured multiple events, as she broke the school record in the 100-meter dash in 12.48 seconds and won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 11 3/4 inches. She also placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 34-1/4.
