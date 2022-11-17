Smithfield High senior middle distance runner Elijah Saddlemire holds a University of Rhode Island pennant after signing his National Letter of Intent to continue his running and academic career with the Rams.
SMITHFIELD – Three student-athletes from the northwestern part of Rhode Island who promise to enjoy sensational senior years in their respective sports were among the first in the state to finalize their collegiate plans to continue their athletic and academic careers next year.
Smithfield High senior Elijah Saddlemire was the first to sign the dotted line on a National Letter of Intent last Thursday, as the talented middle distance runner decided to spend the next four years down Route 4 at the University of Rhode Island to not only study exercise science, but also run for the Rams’ cross country and track and field teams.
URI assistant coach Brian Doyle reached out to Saddlemire over the summer, and when he went for his official visit, he liked the campus, the coaching staff, and the team, “and just the overall culture on the team is really good,” he added. “I really like the message of keeping the talent of Rhode Island in Rhode Island. There’s a lot of runners in this state who go outside it for school, and I really like that message of keeping that talent in this state.”
The Rams already have two distance runners from this area, North Smithfield’s Nathan Masi and Cumberland’s Ethan Carpenter, on its roster, and “it’s a special program down there,” Saddlemire said. “The distance program hasn’t been the strongest recently, but now they’re really building some good classes of kids and bringing them all together, and I think it’s going to be really strong.”
Saddlemire, who said his decision came down to URI and UMass-Lowell, recently earned Second-Team All-State honors by placing 13th out of 138 runners at the RIIL Championships in a time of 16:37.2. At the previous weekend’s Class C meet, he took third place out of 94 runners in a time of 15:59.1 and became the first Sentinels runner to crack the 16-minute mark on Ponaganset’s 3.1-mile course.
This past spring, Saddlemire also broke the school record in the 800 meters in a time of 1:55.92 and also helped the 4x800 relay team shatter another mark, and he also set a few more during last indoor season.
Announcing his plans to wrestle at the D-I level next winter was two-time state champion Jacob Joyce, who signed an NLI to Stanford University. Joyce, who is ranked 13th in the nation at 126 pounds and boasts a GPA of 4.2, was last winter’s state and New England champion at 120 pounds.
As a freshman, he was the state champion at 106 pounds, and as a sophomore, he earned runner-up honors at 120.
The Chieftains, who will be one of the favorites to win the state title this winter, have seen six of their wrestlers compete in the D-I ranks over the last four years.
Also signing an NLI that afternoon was Smithfield High senior Sean Trainor, who will continue his lacrosse career at a nearby D-II school, American International College. Trainor helped the Sentinels seize the Division IV title last spring, and he’s a two-time First-Team All-Division selection who’s regarded as one of the area’s top defensive players.
While he still has another year of high school left before he graduates, Ponaganset wrestler Andrew Reall also shared the spotlight with Joyce last Thursday and committed to the admission process at Brown University, which currently has two former PHS wrestlers on its roster, senior Sam Lynch and freshman Michael Joyce. Reall was last year’s state champion at 145 pounds.
