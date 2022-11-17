SMITHFIELD – Three student-athletes from the northwestern part of Rhode Island who promise to enjoy sensational senior years in their respective sports were among the first in the state to finalize their collegiate plans to continue their athletic and academic careers next year.

Smithfield High senior Elijah Saddlemire was the first to sign the dotted line on a National Letter of Intent last Thursday, as the talented middle distance runner decided to spend the next four years down Route 4 at the University of Rhode Island to not only study exercise science, but also run for the Rams’ cross country and track and field teams.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.