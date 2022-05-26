WEST WARWICK – Smithfield High ruled the jumping events at last Saturday’s Class C outdoor track and field championship meet at West Warwick High.
Senior Jaden Saunders swept the three events – the high, triple, and long – in the boys’ meet, while junior Lauren Boyd captured the long and triple jump in the girls’ meet to help the Sentinels place second in the team standings.
Those two performances highlighted a remarkable day for the Sentinels, who not only racked up their share of PRs, but also saw several athletes step onto the awards podium for placing in the top six of their respective events.
Saunders captured the high jump with a 6-foot leap, the triple with a leap of 42 feet, 11 3/4 inches, and the long with a leap of 23-3 to account for 15 of the Sentinels’ 77 points in the boys’ meet. Smithfield finished fourth behind South Kingstown, which scored 92 points, and Classical and last year’s champion, Portsmouth, which tied for second with 90.
The Sentinels also received runner-up finishes from sophomore Jason Padula in the 3,000 (9:11.41), sophomore Konny Ezeama in the triple jump (40-9 1/2), and the 4x100 relay squad of senior Connor Guilfoyle, juniors Will Schiller and Jeremy Knobel, and sophomore Jesse Garneau (45.37 seconds).
The 4x400 relay team of senior Aiden Powers and Unwana Okokon and juniors Reilly Bennett and Camden Maione also placed fourth (8:42.82). Knobel also took fourth place in the javelin (142-3) and the high jump (5-8) and sixth in the long jump, and junior Elijah Saddlemire placed fourth in the 800 (2:02.31) and sixth in the 1,500.
In the girls’ meet, the Sentinels scored 73 points – South Kingstown handily captured its third straight team title with 130.5 – and received 28 from Boyd, who not only seized the long (17-6) and triple (33-8 1/2) jumps, but also took second in the 100-meter dash in 12.77 seconds, as she was only 0.11 of a second behind the winner, West Warwick’s Xenia Raye.
Boyd also helped the all-junior 4x100 relay team of Leah Saunders, Sela Bastajian, and Taryn Kelly take second place in a time of 52.84 seconds, which was just 0.09 of a second shy of the winning time, and also taking runner-up honors in their field events were junior Lily Ford in the hammer (131 feet) and Bastajian in the pole vault (7-6).
Saunders also placed third in the long jump (15-5) and fourth in the triple jump (31-1 1.2), and Smithfield also received fourth places from its 4x800 relay quartet of sophomores Julia Cavanagh, Caroline Bosco, and Talia Cost and freshman Maritza Howard (10:57.85), junior Lillie McCormick in the pole vault (seven feet).
Ponaganset also took part in the Class B meet, and the Chieftains’ best performance came from sophomore Jack McEntee, who placed fifth in the boys’ 110-meter (17.76 seconds) and 300-meter (44.99 seconds) hurdles.
In the Class C meet at Exeter/West Greenwich’s track facility, the Scituate girls’ team shined in the throwing events, especially the shot put which saw senior Emma LaPlante take second place (28-6 1/2) and freshman Ava Pilderian place third (27-6). LaPlante also finished second in the javelin (86-2).
The Class A meet at Coventry High saw a handful of local athletes win events for La Salle Academy.
In the girls’ meet, Scituate’s Lily Borin, who will continue her running career this fall at Boston University, captured the 800 in a time of 2:20.39 and helped the Rams’ 4x800 relay team win its events, and in the boys’ meet, Smithfield’s David Parenteau, who is a junior, took second place in the 1,500 (4:05.77) and joined another Smithfield runner, Grady McGinnis, on the 4x800 relay squad that also captured its event.
The state championship meet is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, at Brown Stadium, but prior to that meet will be two invitational meets on Saturday at 10 a.m. Most of the RIIL’s boys’ teams will take part in the Bishop Hendricken Invitational, while the girls’ teams will compete in the Mount Pleasant Invitational.
