SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Jaden Saunders and Dante DiGregorio, who graduated from Smithfield High this past spring after enjoying outstanding careers with the Sentinels' track and field program, made dynamic debuts for the Rhode Island College men's indoor track and field team at last Saturday afternoon's Springfield Season Opener, which featured Division II and III programs from around the region.

Saunders, who earned Second-Team All-State honors in the triple jump, Third-Team recognition in the high jump, and All-New England honors in the long jump last June, finished third in the high jump for the Anchormen with a leap of 1.85 meters, as well as seventh in both the triple jump (12.33 meters) and long jump (6.25 meters).

