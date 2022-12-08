SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Jaden Saunders and Dante DiGregorio, who graduated from Smithfield High this past spring after enjoying outstanding careers with the Sentinels' track and field program, made dynamic debuts for the Rhode Island College men's indoor track and field team at last Saturday afternoon's Springfield Season Opener, which featured Division II and III programs from around the region.
Saunders, who earned Second-Team All-State honors in the triple jump, Third-Team recognition in the high jump, and All-New England honors in the long jump last June, finished third in the high jump for the Anchormen with a leap of 1.85 meters, as well as seventh in both the triple jump (12.33 meters) and long jump (6.25 meters).
DiGregorio, who helped the Sentinels' cross country team win the Class C title last year and ran this past fall for the Anchormen's cross country team, helped the 4,000-meter distance medley relay win its event in a time of 11:13.25. He also placed eighth in the mile in 4:55.35 and 10th in the 1,000 in 2:58.17.
The Anchormen's relay team was named the Little East Conference's Relay Team of the Week on Monday morning.
Three other runners with local ties also finished among the 13 in their respective events. North Providence senior Andre Solomon-Messier took seventh place in the 3,000 meters (9:21.06); Smithfield sophomore Matthew Taylor placed 12th in the 600 (1:39.98), and freshman Aiden Powers, who also graduated from Smithfield High this past spring and ran for RIC's cross country team, placed 13th in the 3,000 (9:43.37).
