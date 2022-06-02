WARWICK – After coming in eighth place last spring, Smithfield High junior Samantha Tinsley moved up two places at this year’s RIIL Girls’ Golf Championships last Tuesday, May 24, by shooting an 87 at Warwick Country Club.
Last year, the then-sophomore shot a 95 to receive Second-Team All-State recognition, but she said she was happy with her improvement this season, which led to her earning one of the six First-Team All-State selections.
“That was my goal, to finish under 90,” Tinsley said. “I’m glad I did that, and I’m also glad I went from eighth (place) to sixth, which is also good.”
The winner was La Salle Academy freshman Olivia Williams with a 76, but before the match, the hype was on Ponaganset freshman Gianna Papa, who was one of the favorites to win the championship. But because of a scheduling conflict, Papa withdrew from the championship match and elected to play with her school’s boys’ team, which had a North Division playoff match that afternoon at 3 p.m. against Cumberland and Lincoln.
Hearing about Papa’s withdrawal, Tinsley knew she would have a better chance to climb higher in the standings.
“I knew there was going to be some division between us,” she said, “but her not being (at the match) gave me an opportunity to get in (the top six).”
During a tri-team match earlier this season, when Smithfield and Ponaganset faced off at Glocester Country Club, Tinsley won the match by beating Papa by a stroke and shooting her season-best 38. That also kept Smithfield undefeated, which is how they finished the regular season.
At last week’s championship match, Tinsley teed off at 9:15 a.m., as she was joined by Barrington’s Lily Dressel and Bay View’s Morgan MacLeod. Dressel took second place with a 78, while MacLeod was third with an 80, and also among the top seven were Moses Brown’s Kylie Eaton, a resident of Smithfield, who finished fourth with an 83, Rogers’ Meghan Mureddu (86), and La Salle’s Jordan Vrees (88).
Eaton, a junior, had placed second at last year’s match by shooting an 85.
Tinsley bogeyed the first two holes before shooting par on the third. She got a birdie on the sixth hole, and after nine holes, she was in fifth place with a 41. On the back nine, she parred three holes, but had some trouble on the last hole.
“(The last hole) kind of messed me up a little bit, but that’s okay, because I had a birdie,” she said. “I’m really happy (with my performance). I did better than I thought I would.”
Being a junior, she will have one more opportunity to compete in this championship match next year, but as she left Warwick last week, she admitted that she was looking forward to joining her school’s boys’ team at the RIIL Team Championships that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday at Cranston Country Club.
The Sentinels had picked up from where they left off during last year’s shortened season and haven’t dropped a match in two seasons. They were 12-0 this spring and 5-0 last year.
“We went undefeated, which was good,” Tinsley said. “We had a freshman come in and kind of save us, but I think otherwise, we still would have been good. We really worked together, and I feel like we got a lot closer this year.”
