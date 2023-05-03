St. Raphael Academy junior shortstop Gemma D’Orazio, #7, reacts after senior second baseman Sydney Duclos, #16, tags out Smithfield runner Haley Ellis at second and watches the umpire make the ‘out’ sign in the bottom of the sixth inning of last Friday’s Division I game. The Saints edged the Sentinels, 6-5, to snap a six-game losing streak.
St. Raphael Academy junior shortstop Gemma D’Orazio, #7, reacts after senior second baseman Sydney Duclos, #16, tags out Smithfield runner Haley Ellis at second and watches the umpire make the ‘out’ sign in the bottom of the sixth inning of last Friday’s Division I game. The Saints edged the Sentinels, 6-5, to snap a six-game losing streak.
SMITHFIELD – Saddled with a six-game losing streak, the St. Raphael Academy softball team picked up a much-needed victory against one of the Division I’s hottest teams last Friday afternoon.
Battling Smithfield High on the Sentinels’ campus, the Saints broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the fourth inning on a run-scoring groundout by junior Samantha Superczynski and an RBI double to center field by senior Sydney Duclos and held on the rest of the way for a 6-5 triumph.
And the Saints carried the momentum from that win into Monday afternoon’s showdown at Slater Park against Chariho and walked off with a 3-2 victory by plating the winning run with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Saints, who improved to 3-7, had totaled just eight runs and 17 hits in the four games leading up to their contest against Smithfield. But on Friday, they collected 10 off the Sentinels’ Second-Team All-State ace pitcher, senior Cayley McCurdy.
“The bats came alive, and that’s what we needed,” added SRA assistant coach Kamryn Labree. “If they hit, we can compete with anybody. We’re trying to stress the difference between when you swing and when you take pitches, and they weren’t waiting around today, which was good.”
And the Saints are certainly going to need to keep hitting the ball with authority if they want to return to the postseason for the 11th straight season.
The second half of the Saints’ schedule began when they hosted Chariho, and on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., they will head to Wakefield to face the Prout School.
“We have a lot of work to do,” said Labree, who along with assistant coach Joe Handy, ran the show on Friday because head coach Ron Labree, Kamryn’s father, was unable to attend the game. “I think we need to get five league wins (in order to qualify for the playoffs). There’s still hope. We might have to win a couple of tougher games, but I think (the players) are going to play up to their competition.”
The Saints certainly came to play in last Friday’s win over the Sentinels, which had entered the game with three straight victories that saw them outscore their opponents, 24-2. SRA scored four times in the top of the first inning, with freshman Ryleigh O’Hara capping the rally with a run-scoring single, and after Smithfield came back to tie the score, the Saints reclaimed the lead for good.
“We’ve done that in a few games when we’d go up three or four runs, but we can’t settle and we know that,” admitted Labree. “We know that we’re in Division I and (these teams) don’t mess around. They’re going to swing and they’re going to hit, so we can’t get comfortable.”
While the Saints received a single and a triple from their number nine batter, sophomore Addison Kolb, and multiple hits from junior Gemma D’Orazio, Superczynski, and O’Hara, they also received an excellent outing from senior relief pitcher Bryce DeGasparre, who stepped into the circle with no outs and runners on first and second in the fourth and limited the Sentinels to three hits and a run the rest of the way to pick up the win.
Defensively, the Saints’ top player was junior third baseman Sadie Lallier, who moved from the outfield to the hot corner last season and earned Third-Team All-State honors.
“She’s done a very good job there,” noted Labree. “When she came in here last year, we told everyone, ‘Go to the position that you want to try out for,’ and no one went to third. My dad said, ‘Who wants to go to third?’ She was the only one who had guts to do it and she’s been there since.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.