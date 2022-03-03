LINCOLN – The last time Woonsocket’s Andre Soukhamthath fought in front of his home fans, and under the bright lights of the Twin River Event Center, it was the summer of 2016 and he was hard at work defending his Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA bantamweight championship.
His second-round TKO of Kin Moy at that night’s CES MMA 37 improved his record to 11-3 and set in motion a whirlwind of events, which included a 2½-year run in the UFC and a brief stint in the relaunched XFC (Xtreme Fighting Championships).
Unfortunately for the 33-year-old fighter, he posted a 3-6 mark during that time, but on Friday night, he will return to the Lincoln casino to duel Brazilian native Diego Silva for the vacant CES bantamweight title in the main event of CES MMA 66.
Soukhamthath, who graduated from Woonsocket High in 2007, will take his 14-9 (8 KOs) mark into his showdown with Silva, who hails from Rio de Janeiro and owns a 13-5 (2 KOs) record. Soukhamthath’s fight will be the 14th of his career in the Lincoln casino.
Another championship will be on the line in the night’s co-feature, as Cranston’s Gary Balletto III (7-2, 2 KOs) and Billy Goff of Groton, Conn. (5-2, 3 KOs) will square off for CES’s vacant welterweight title.
Only standing-room-only tickets are available for the show. They are $50 each and available at www.cesfights.com or at the casino’s Players Club. The undercard begins at 7 p.m., and the top fights will also air on UFC Fight Pass.
