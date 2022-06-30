SMITHFIELD – Ocean State Multisport’s Sour Apple Half Marathon & 5K will return to Deerfield Park and its surrounding neighborhoods for the fifth summer in a row on Saturday, July 11, at 7:30 a.m.
The half marathon course, which is certified by the USATF, is set in the countryside with a few hills and limited traffic, but the last two miles are downhill and flat.
The 3.1-mile course also offers some hills and a downhill finish.
The fee is $47 for the half marathon and $25 for the 5K, and everyone who signs up online will receive a t-shirt and a finisher’s medal.
Visit www.oceanstatemultisport.com to sign up or for more information.
