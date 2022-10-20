Foster's Gregory Smith shows off the awards he received for winning the 10K at last Saturday morning's 10th annual South Foster Volunteer Fire Company's Fall Foliage races. Smith topped a field of 71 runners in a time of 39:01.
Left, Foster’s Gregory Smith shows off the awards he received for winning the 10K at last Saturday morning’s 10th annual South Foster Volunteer Fire Company’s Fall Foliage races. Smith topped a field of 71 runners in a time of 39:01. Right, Brigid Mara, who is a 7th-grader on the Ponaganset Middle School girls’ soccer team, was the second female finisher in last Saturday’s 5K in a time of 28:06. She also placed 14th out of 113 participants.
FOSTER – You can always count on Mark DiFranco each year to compete in 20-25 races, but this year, injuries have unfortunately taken their toll on the Foster resident and limited him to just four.
But last Saturday morning, the South Foster Volunteer Fire Company’s Fall Foliage 5K and 10K returned to the town’s fairgrounds to celebrate its 10th anniversary, and there was no way at all that DiFranco was going to sit out his hometown’s popular event, especially since part of the 10K’s course tours his neighborhood.
“If I had to walk it, I would have done it,” said DiFranco, who laced up his running shoes for the 5K. “I’m on the (race) committee, it’s a great fundraiser – it’s the biggest fundraiser for the South Foster Fire Company – and it’s a very good race. You get food afterwards, you get a shirt, and it’s a beautiful course with very little traffic.”
Nearly 200 runners and walkers participated in last weekend’s scenic races, which courses take place on paved and smooth gravel roads and past historic sites and houses, pastoral meadows, and picturesque farmland.
The 10K course, which takes runners over the Swamp Meadow Bridge (the state’s only public road-covered bridge) along its second mile, saw 71 runners complete the 6.2-mile race, while the 5K drew 113 participants, the second-most in the 3.1-mile race’s history.
“I think this is about the best day that we’ve had (for these races), and this is the best foliage that we’ve had since we started this race,” said DiFranco, who is a longtime member of the Rhode Island Road Runners running club. “It’s really nice.”
Both races provided some exciting finishes, starting with the 5K, which saw Chris Armstrong, who hails from Salem, Conn., take first place in a time of 19:58 to edge Foster’s Jackson Souza, who is a junior on the Ponaganset High boys’ cross country team, by four seconds.
Foster’s Gregory Smith, meanwhile, captured the 10K in a time of 39:01 that nipped the runner-up finisher, Coventry road racing veteran Bill Yabroudy, by only five seconds. Both runners were in a tight battle for the lead, but Smith managed to hold off Yabroudy (who placed fourth in last year’s 10K) on the final quarter-mile run up the hill near the library on South Killingly Road.
Not only did Smith and Souza received awards for their outstanding finishes, but they also received a bottle of maple syrup that was made in Foster and donated by DiFranco.
The top male and female finishers from the town in each race received a bottle. Brigid Mara, who is a 7th-grader at Ponaganset Middle School and a member of the school’s girls’ soccer team, was the second female finisher (and 14th overall) in the 5K in a time of 28:06, while the top female resident in the 10K was Johanna Johnston, whose time was 1:03:10.
Among the local residents who placed first in their age groups in the 5K were Glocester resident and former Bryant University distance runner David Hurley, who took third place overall and first in the men’s ages 30-39 group in a time of 20:02, and Foster’s Brendan Mara, who placed fifth overall and won the men’s 40-49 title in 23:39.
Greenville’s Diane Smith (women’s 60-69) and Clayville’s Betsey MacDonald (women’s 70-plus) also won their age groups in the 5K. Foster’s Scott Grimshaw did not win the men’s 50-59 age division in the 10K, but he still placed fourth overall in a time of 43:21.
