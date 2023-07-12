An action-packed 10-month scholastic year that began last Labor Day weekend has concluded, and the Valley Breeze & Observer Newspapers is putting an exclamation point on that year, as well as an eventful past three months, with its installment of its Spring All-Scholastics section, which honors a male and a female student-athlete from each of its circulation’s 15 high schools for their brilliance in athletics and academics.
Among the selections (24 seniors and six juniors) are six All-Scholastic returnees from either the fall or winter seasons, as well as several athletes who captured national, regional, state or divisional championships last month. There are also two valedictorians and handful of graduated student-athletes who were featured among the top 10 of their respective classes.
This section would not have been made possible without the help of our area’s athletic directors and high school coaches and athletes, who added their input and information (and in some cases, a picture or two) on their schools’ selections; sports writer Kayla Panu, who supplied some of the action pictures that grace these pages; and our publisher, Jamie Quinn, for his brilliant work on the design of the cover of this section. Our publication hopes you enjoy reading this section as much as we enjoyed paying tribute to these deserving student-athletes.
Casson established himself as one of the best players in the brief history of the Pride’s baseball program, as the Cumberland native returned to the All-Division team and helped the Pride return to the postseason. Not only was he among the Pride’s offensive leaders in almost every category, but he also took the mound on occasion and picked up a few victories along the way.
An Honor Roll student, Casson is off to Nichols College this fall to study business and finance.
Praised by head coach Ed Laskowski as someone who “has great grades and has been putting in a ton of work with baseball,” Disla was one of a handful of girls in the region who played varsity baseball – BVP does not have a softball program.
A second-year player, Disla began her career in the Darlington Girls’ Softball League and still plays travel softball. This year, she started in both left and right field in helping the Pride reach the playoffs.
Crisp enjoyed a superb three-year run with the Saints that saw him post a 29-2 record in singles and help the Saints capture the Division IV title as a sophomore and reach this year’s D-III title match. This season, Crisp won all 10 of his matches, five at second singles and the other five at third.
Crisp also helped the school’s boys’ soccer team win the D-III championship last fall and last winter’s boys’ indoor track and field team capture the Northern Division and Class C titles.
In the classroom, Crisp is a Rhode Island Honor Society student who has consistently been listed among the school’s First Honors students, and he will attend Syracuse University in the fall.
A two-time Second-Team All-Division selection, Lallier established herself as one of the state’s top third basemen, both at the plate and in the field, and as a newcomer to the program last year, she earned Third-Team All-State honors.
Lallier’s also a standout player on the school’s girl’s volleyball team who led the Saints in kills last season with 112 and also received All-Division honors.
What’s been equally as impressive has been her grades in the classroom: Lallier is one of a handful of juniors to earn Highest Honors recognition in at least 11 of their 12 quarters in high school.
Shea High’s valedictorian wasn’t only the number one senior in his class. He was also one of the Raiders’ top singles players, as he started in the number two spot and produced a winning record to help Pawtucket Tennis – a co-op team that featured Shea and Tolman players – conclude the regular season with an 8-3 record and reach the Division III semifinals for the second time in four seasons.
As for his academic accomplishments? Andrade is a member of the National and Rhode Island Honor Societies who also received the Commissioner’s Seal of Academics and the Pawtucket Seal of Biliteracy. He will attend the University of Rhode Island this fall to study mechanical engineering.
A three-time First-Team All-Division selection, Cooper has established herself as one of the greatest players in her school’s history. In 18 games, the talented catcher led the Tolman/Shea co-op team in every offensive category, as she batted an astounding .660 (33-for-50) with 11 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 22 runs scored, and 15 runs batted in. Her on-base percentage was .726, slugging percentage was 1.320, and OPS was 2.046.
Last year, Cooper also batted over .600 and belted 11 home runs, including four in the Division III playoffs, to help the co-op team win the championship, and as a freshman playing in the D-IV ranks, she hit an amazing .860 with eight doubles, 11 triples, eight homers, and 55 RBIs to help lead Tolman/Shea, in its first season as a co-op squad, to the D-IV finals.
Tolman/Shea’s second-year ace pitcher was a repeat First-Team All-Division selection, thanks to her fantastic season that saw her post a 10-5 record, strike out 180 batters and allow 65 hits and 59 walks in 90 1/3 innings, pitch three shutouts, and end up with an ERA of 3.56.
At the plate, she was also second on the team in batting (.488), hits (21), doubles (eight), home runs (three), runs scored (18), and runs batted in (14).
Gordon was also a 15-game winner for the Pawtucket squad last season. In the D-III playoffs, she threw three shutouts during a six-game stretch that vaulted Tolman/Shea into the finals, where the Pawtucket team defeated Central, 7-3, and Gordon struck out 13 batters, allowed no earned runs, and carried a no-hit bid in the fifth inning before ending up with a five-hitter.
From the “better late than never” department: Doe, who was a defensive standout on the school’s boys’ soccer team, came out for the track and field program last winter and shined during the indoor and outdoor seasons.
The indoor season saw him prosper in the 600 meters, not only placing seventh in the class meet, sixth in the state meet, and 20th in the New England meet, but also breaking the school record in that event in a time of 1:26.51.
This past outdoor season, Doe was undefeated during the Eastern Division season in the 400, and clocked the fastest time in the state (49.62 seconds). He also took first place in that event at the Class B meet, as well as place second in the state meet (and miss the state title by 0.33 of a second).
One of the best catchers at North Providence High in recent memory, Ficocelli was named the Division II Catcher of the Year and a repeat First-Team All-Division selection. He batted .446 (29-for-65) with five doubles, two home runs, 22 runs batted in, 12 walks and only one strikeout. His on-base percentage was .532; his slugging percentage was .615, and his OPS was 1.147.
Last season, Ficocelli batted .500 (28-for-56) with eight doubles and 15 RBIs, and he also traded in his catcher’s mitt for a glove and picked up three saves as a closer.
Ficocelli, who was also named First-Team Academic All-State, sported a GPA of 3.77 and was consistently listed on the school’s Honor Roll and Merit List. He was a member of the Rhode Island and National Honor Societies, and he will continue his academic and baseball career at Mitchell College in New London, Conn. He will major in sports management.
One of the best three-sport athletes at North Providence, McGrath capped an outstanding career by scoring a team-high 45 goals, helping the Cougars land their first playoff appearance since 2016, and earning First-Team All-Division honors.
McGrath also played on the girls’ soccer team, helped the Cougars reach the D-II playoffs three times, and received First-Team All-Division recognition last fall and Second-Team All-Division honors as a junior. She was also a guard on the girls’ basketball team that qualified for D-III playoffs for the first time in five years.
In the classroom, McGrath produced a GPA of 4.07 and was always found on the school’s Honor Roll. She was also a member of the Rhode Island and National Honor Societies, and she will continue her education this fall at the University of Rhode Island.
A Fall All-Scholastics selection as a junior midfielder on the girls’ soccer team, where she was a two-time First-Team All-Division selection, Labossiere earned All-Division honors after helping the Patriots’ softball team return to the postseason and place fourth in the D-III standings with a 10-6 record.
In 15 games, Labossiere batted .429 (18-for-42) with five doubles, 17 runs scored, and 16 runs batted in. The Pawtucket native started at first base and was also one of the Patriots’ top defensive players.
In the classroom, Labossiere was ranked 11th in her senior class with a GPA of 4.16. She was in the health careers program and did her senior year at nearby CCRI in Running Start. She was also a member of the National, National Technical, and R.I. Honor Societies at Davies, and she also received one of the RIIL’s two Leadership & Service Awards at the 11th annual RIIL Awards Breakfast on May 10.
A native of Lincoln who starred on the Lincoln Little League’s all-star baseball teams of the late 2010s, Campanelli, who is a middle infielder and a pitcher, was one of the Patriots’ top players for the past three seasons, as well as a team captain and an All-Division selection this spring. He will continue his academic and baseball career at Thomas College in Waterville, Maine.
At the plate, Campanelli batted a team-high .523 (23-for-44) with a team-leading 15 stolen bases for the Patriots. Defensively, he sported a fielding percentage of .981, and on the mound, he led Davies in almost every pitching category.
Campanelli was also an outstanding student in the classroom who excelled in pre-engineering technology. Last year, he was a SkillsUSA Rhode Island gold medalist for electronics technology and represented the state at the national competition in Atlanta, and this year, he was a SkillsUSA Rhode Island silver medalist.
The greatest power hitter in the history of the Clippers’ softball program, and arguably the best first baseman in the state, Austin was a repeat First-Team All-State selection who helped the Clippers reach double digits in victories for the first time in five years.
This year, she batted close to .500, belted seven home runs, and drove in 30 runs, and as a junior, she batted .507 with a team-record nine home runs and 25 runs batted in.
Austin, who will continue her academic and softball career at nearby Stonehill College, consistently earned High Honors in the classroom and was in the National Honor Society.
One of the top throwers in the state, Ptaszek wrapped up his high school career in style at the New Balance National Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Philadelphia by taking 17th place in the 12-pound hammer with a throw of 181 feet, six inches that topped his PR by more than nine feet and moved him into the top 40 in the national rankings in that event.
Ptaszek, who will continue his academic and throwing career at Merrimack College, also delivered PR throws of 39-6 in the shot put and 101-5 in the discus.
Ptaszek was also a tight end on the football team who was a member of the All-League Academic Team for all four of his years in the program.
In the classroom, he was a consistent High Honors student who was in the National Honor Society.
Toro graduated as arguably the greatest thrower in the Lions’ history, as well as a national champion in the 12-pound hammer, thanks to his throws of 228 feet, six inches on his final two attempts at the New Balance National Outdoor Championships.
Toro was ranked second in the nation in that event with a throw of 229-3 and the 25-pound weight with a throw of 79-1 1/2. Both throws broke school records. He also graduates as a five-time All-American and two-time state and New England champion, as well as the recipient of the school’s Charles Hien Outstanding Male Athlete Award.
Toro, who will continue his academic and throwing career this fall at Duke University, was also a First Honors student and a member of the Rhode Island Honor Society, and three months ago, he was a Winter All-Scholastics selection.
Off to Brown University this fall to continue her academic and throwing career, Leahy’s final high school meet was a memorable one, as she placed second in the four-kilogram hammer at the New Balance Nationals with a personal-best throw of 167 feet, eight inches that topped her PR by seven inches and bumped her from seventh to sixth place in the national rankings.
Leahy also became a three-time New England and two-time state champion this spring, and she captured the school’s Katherine Tiberii Outstanding Female Athlete Award and Marissa Lorea Scholarship Award. She was also ranked fifth in the 20-pound weight with a school-record throw of 54-1 3/4.
In the classroom, Leahy was a First Honors student and a member of the Rhode Island and National Honor Societies, and like Toro, a Winter All-Scholastics selection.
