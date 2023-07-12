An action-packed 10-month scholastic year that began last Labor Day weekend has concluded, and the Valley Breeze & Observer Newspapers is putting an exclamation point on that year, as well as an eventful past three months, with its installment of its Spring All-Scholastics section, which honors a male and a female student-athlete from each of its circulation’s 15 high schools for their brilliance in athletics and academics.

Among the selections (24 seniors and six juniors) are six All-Scholastic returnees from either the fall or winter seasons, as well as several athletes who captured national, regional, state or divisional championships last month. There are also two valedictorians and handful of graduated student-athletes who were featured among the top 10 of their respective classes.

