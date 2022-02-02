BURRILLVILLE – The St. Raphael Academy boys’ basketball team saw its bid to wrap up a three-win week result in one of the Saints’ worst performances of the season last Friday night in their Division II game against Burrillville High at the Broncodome.
The Saints came out flat for their game against the Broncos and never recovered, as Burrillville, which came into the game with four straight losses, took a 53-40 win.
“We just need to play,” SRA head coach Ruben Garces said. “We came here flat with no effort. You can’t play like that. We came in here thinking we’re better and that’s what happens when you think that way.”
The Saints fell to 6-5, which is in the middle of the pack of D-II, while the Broncos improved to 4-6. It’s been a rough ride so far this season for the Saints, who have tended to pick up a few wins and then pull back.
“That’s what we do,” Garces said. “We have a couple of good games and then we think we’re better than what we are and we get blown out. This isn’t the first time (this has happened).”
The Broncos held an 11-8 lead after a quarter of play, thanks to a three-pointer by Charles Bergin, but things got worse for the Saints in the second quarter. The Broncos scored the first seven points, and even though SRA junior guard Jayden Cardoso ended that run with a three-pointer, Burrillville continued to build up its lead and led at halftime, 27-14.
Among the Saints’ problems last Friday night were their lack of rebounding, keeping possession of the ball, and shooting free throws – they were just 3-for-9 from the line.
“They need to do some soul searching and start playing with effort,” Garces said. “I’m not playing – I’m retired – so I can’t go in there and scream all game and they’re not responding. You can’t not bring the effort every night. You can lose the game, but the effort has to be there.”
The Saints ended the game receiving 16 points from junior guard Niyo White, with nine coming in the final quarter, and 10 from D.J. Gomes, who also had eight in those eight minutes.
The Saints had kicked off last week by defeating West Warwick on the road, 64-63, thanks to junior Moses Meus’ clutch two free throws with 12.8 seconds to play in the game. The bulk of the Saints’ offense came from White, who scored a game-high 24 points, Gomes, who added 16, and junior Ethan McCann-Carter, who had 15.
Last Wednesday night, the Saints returned to Alumni Hall to pick up a 56-53 victory over the Wheeler School, as White had another big night with a game-high 26 points and McCann-Carter and Cardoso each added 11.
The Saints came into this week in a tie for sixth place in the standings with Middletown, South Kingstown, and Hope, which all had records that were a game over .500. Tolman, which had won five games in a row, was in first place with a 9-1 record that was a half-game better than Shea (9-2) and a game ahead of Rogers (8-2). Wheeler (8-3) and Chariho (7-3) rounded out the top five teams.
With seven games remaining in their regular season, the Saints’ main objective is to reach the playoffs.
“We have a young group, and most of them never played varsity before,” said Garces, who has just one senior on his roster, Paul Thompson. “From 11 players, only two of them were swing players last year, so I have nine new guys that are playing varsity.”
The Saints have three games this week, including Tuesday night’s game at home against Chariho. Tonight, they will travel to Newport for a 7 p.m. showdown against Rogers, and they will finish up the week on Friday with a 6:30 p.m. game at Coventry.
