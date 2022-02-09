PROVIDENCE – Winning eight events and scoring points in 11 out of 14, the St. Raphael Academy boys’ indoor track and field team reclaimed the Class C title at last Saturday night’s championship meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
The Saints, who had won the Class C championship two years ago, scored 104 points, 34 more than second-place Moses Brown. SRA had lost by three points to Smithfield High in last year’s meet, which was a controversial one that saw the Saints disqualified from the final relay race and the Sentinels score enough points in the 4x400 to come away with the title.
“Obviously it was a tough loss for us last year, so this feels real good,” SRA head coach Chris Magill said after winning the meet. “I’m very proud of this group. They all came through today. I couldn’t sleep well last year at this time, but I think I’ll get a good night sleep tonight.”
Since Magill took over as the head coach, the Saints had compiled most of their points in the middle and long distance events, but with a new assistant coach, Kerri Ramos, Magill said that they now have a more well-rounded team.
“Kerri has done a fantastic job developing some of the other events that we weren’t scoring before in,” Magill said. “Now we’re a full team. We had the winner in the shot put and the jumps, so it was a full team effort. I’m extremely, extremely proud.”
Two of the Saints’ top scorers last Saturday are also standouts on the school’s football and basketball teams, juniors Ethan McCann-Carter and Moses Meus. McCann-Carter ended the meet with 24 points by capturing the high jump with a six-foot leap and the long jump with a 22-foot leap and placing fourth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.47 seconds. Both jumps were personal records.
McCann-Carter, who qualified for the New Balance Nationals with his leap in the long jump, repeated as the Class C high jump champion and admitted that he was focusing on keeping that win in his hands.
“The whole week, I was just thinking about it,” McCann-Carter said. “I’ve been working on six feet this whole indoor season and I finally got it today.”
“Ethan’s a fantastic athlete,” Magill added. “He’s a great football player, a basketball player, and a tremendous track star. He qualified for the nationals today with his long jump, so I can’t say enough about him.”
Meus, who is a two-time First-Team All-State football player, won the shot put with a PR throw of 41 feet, 11 inches and took sixth place in the 25-pound weight with a throw of 49-10¾. Being busy with school and other sports, Meus said that he gets in his reps after school in the shot put with the help of Ramos.
The meet’s best athlete, however, was Saints junior Devan Kipyego, who was recently selected the Gatorade R.I. Cross Country Runner of the Year. He won the distance events, the 1,000 (2:39.24), 1,500 (4:06.35), and 3,000 (9:23.72), and anchored the 4x400 relay squad to a close victory.
That relay team, which also consisted of juniors Pedro Mayol and Robert Littlejohn and senior Josh Farrell, posted a 3:40.87 time that nipped Westerly by 0.66 of a second.
“He got 32½ points today, so that’s fantastic,” Magill said. “Devan is a superstar. He works hard and he loves it. We’re very proud of Devan, but again, it’s the whole team.”
Mayol also captured the 600 in a time of 1:26.70, senior Jack Pereira (1,500, PR of 4:08.19) and the 4x800 relay team of juniors Kaydn Reilly and Milo Crisp, freshman Alex Ramos, and Farrell (9:16.23) took third place, and Andrew Worden finished fourth in the 3,000 in 9:40.96.
Magill said that he will have some people compete in this weekend’s Last Chance meet at the PCTA facility, but in the meantime, they will start to focus on the state championship meet on Feb. 19, the New England Championships at the Reggie Lewis Track Center in Roxbury, Mass., and next month’s New Balance Nationals.
As for the national meet, “We have a distance medley relay (team) going,” Magill added. “We have Pedro in the 400, Devan in a couple of events, and now Ethan in the long jump. That’s something special to bring all those people to the nationals.”
The SRA girls’ team, meanwhile, placed second in the Small Schools championship meet with 68 points, as Moses Brown won the meet with 84 points. The Saints have improved each year at the class meet; last year, they placed third with 52 points.
Magill highlighted sophomore Gemma D’Orazio, who placed second in the shot put (PR of 31-8) and fourth in the 20-pound weight (31-10) and helped the 4x400 relay team of senior Elizabeth Murphy and juniors Tyla Forbes and Valeria Uribe finish second in 4:41.71.
The SRA head coach also praised sophomore Chandaniey Boyce, who placed second in the 3,000 (PR of 11:59.38), fourth in the 1,500 (5:33.23), and fifth in the 1,000 (3:24.87).
Murphy also took second in the high jump (4-8) and sixth in the long jump (14-10), senior Christine Kizekai finished third in the 55-meter dash (7.83 seconds), and freshman Jaala Smith (300, 47.65 seconds) and Uribe (600, 1:49.24) added fourth places.
“I can’t say enough about all the girls,” Magill said. “It was a full team effort.”
