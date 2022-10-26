PAWTUCKET – At the beginning of last week, the St. Raphael Academy, North Providence High, and Mount Saint Charles Academy boys' soccer teams were in a three-way tie for first place in the Division III standings.

Entering this week, the Saints found themselves all alone atop the standings with a six-point lead, thanks to three victories in a four-day span last week that included a 2-1 win over the Mounties last Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Woonsocket and a 3-1 victory over the Cougars last Thursday night at the McKinnon-Alves Complex.

