St. Raphael Academy junior Travis Chartier, left, heads the ball as he flies ahead of North Providence High senior Robson Pinto last Thursday at the McKinnon-Alves Soccer Complex. The Saints won this Division III showdown, 3-1.
St. Raphael Academy junior striker Chris Garcia makes contact with the ball to settle it down during last Thursday night’s Division III showdown against North Providence at the McKinnon-Alves Complex. Garcia scored a pair of goals, including his school-record 20th of the season, to help lead the Saints to a 3-1 victory.
North Providence senior Sebastian Velez, left, has control of the ball and keeps it out front of St. Raphael Academy's Reginald Browne last Thursday. Velez has 13 goals on the season, but scored none in the 3-1 loss to the Saints.
PAWTUCKET – At the beginning of last week, the St. Raphael Academy, North Providence High, and Mount Saint Charles Academy boys' soccer teams were in a three-way tie for first place in the Division III standings.
Entering this week, the Saints found themselves all alone atop the standings with a six-point lead, thanks to three victories in a four-day span last week that included a 2-1 win over the Mounties last Tuesday, Oct. 18, in Woonsocket and a 3-1 victory over the Cougars last Thursday night at the McKinnon-Alves Complex.
The Saints finished their successful week last Friday night with a 4-3 win over 5th-place Middletown, and that helped them raise their record to 11-1-1 and win streak to nine games.
The Cougars, meanwhile, came back from their loss to the Saints on Monday night by rolling to a 6-2 victory at home over Mount Pleasant. That win improved their record 9-3-2, but kept them in third place, because on Monday afternoon, Mount Saint Charles posted a 2-1 win over Exeter/West Greenwich that raised the Mounties’ record to , which was 9-3-1.
As for the Saints’ 3-0 record last week, “this feels good,” SRA head coach Jose Escamilla said. “I was a little anxious about this week because we were playing some top competition. Every team we played was at the top half (of the standings), but this feels great. I think it’s a really good booster before the playoffs.”
The victory over the Mounties was a big one for the Saints, who saw junior striker Chris Garcia score the game-winning goal in the final minute. The Saints will host the Mounties on Thursday at 4 p.m., and if they win that game, they will lock up the regular-season title.
As for the Cougars, who have suffered some injuries to key starters, they will host the Mounties tonight at 6 p.m. Earlier in the season, Mount defeated NP, 3-0, but the Cougars came back to win seven of their next eight games, with their loss coming on Sept. 27 at home to the Saints, 1-0.
Last Thursday night's rematch between NP and SRA was evenly played through the opening half, as both teams went into halftime scoreless. But the Saints kicked off the second half with three straight goals, and the Cougars weren't able to get on the scoreboard until late in the game. Their goal was scored by senior Jyovane Cruz against backup goalie Julian Diaz.
"Right now, we are dealing with some injuries, but no excuses," first-year NP head coach Edgar Rodriguez said. "At the end of the day, our main goal is to get all of my players healthy so we can do something in the playoffs."
Garcia, who recently set the program's record for goals in a season, scored his 19th and 20th goals of the year to lead the Saints, and his first one came on a header off a pass by Travis Chartier that sailed past NP goalkeeper Alex Carvalho.
The physicality of play amped up after that goal, and Garcia took another shot, but this time, it hit the crossbar and sailed out of bounds. The Saints kept up the pressure, as Reginald Browne's attempt went wide, but Garcia was there for his second goal of the night.
"Overall, (the players) are working hard, and they did well tonight," Rodriguez added. "(We made) a couple of defensive mistakes on the first two goals and we paid for it, but we'll keep working hard and go forward."
The Saints then increased their lead to 3-0 on Nyzaiah Pacheco's 16th goal of the season. Garcia had tried for a hat trick, but when Carvalho blocked his shot, it rebounded to Pacheco, who was there to put it in the back of the net.
SRA senior goalkeeper Justyn Martinez, meanwhile, played well during his time on the field, "and he's been doing a great job for us," Escamilla admitted. "Both of our keepers have a pretty solid competition with each other, but it's healthy. They keep pushing each other to get better, and I think that's what is going to drive us in the playoffs."
In the Cougars’ victory over Mount Pleasant on Monday night, senior Jason Reed led the way with three goals, while juniors Danny Giraldo and Sebastian Gutierrez and sophomore Cameron Reyes added the other goals.
The Cougars will wrap up their regular season by visiting Middletown on Thursday at 6 p.m., "and we're going to try and finish strong," Rodriguez said. "I have a few players hurt who are starters, and if we have them for the playoffs, I think we'll be good. We'll probably be facing (SRA) in the playoffs, and we'll get them there where it counts."
The Saints, meanwhile, were slated to visit Ponaganset, which was in fourth place with an 8-5-1 record, on Tuesday night, and they will wrap up their regular season on Friday at 2:45 p.m. by hosting winless Johnston.
"I'm very proud of the boys," said Escamilla, whose team's only loss was a 3-2 defeat to the Prout School on Sept. 23. "I think that they've done a great job."
