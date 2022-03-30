PAWTUCKET – After enjoying its program’s first undefeated season and capturing its first championship in 12 years, the St. Raphael Academy boys’ tennis team will be looking to continue its success this spring, but in a new-look Division III.
Last season, the Saints, who were taking the court for only the second time in four years – they didn’t have enough players to field a team in 2018, and the 2020 season was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic – posted a 10-0 mark in Division IV play that included their 4-2 victory over North Smithfield High in the finals at Slater Park.
“With not having a season in 2020 – and not knowing how many kids (were going to be) on the team – to winning it all was exciting,” head coach Scott Corain said.
But during the offseason, the R.I. Interscholastic League eliminated that division after only one season, so the Saints and six other teams were shipped to D-III. With COVID protocols still in place last spring, it was a shorter season and the Saints played eight regular-season matches, but this year, they will play a full 13-game schedule.
Joining the Saints in the move to D-III are the Northmen, North Providence, Exeter/West Greenwich, Central, Woonsocket, and Cranston East, and the six teams who stayed in D-III are the Shea/Tolman co-op team, Providence Country Day, East Providence, Chariho, Coventry, and Scituate.
West Warwick, which is fielding a team for the first time in three years, rounds out the division.
“I think we’ll do really well this year, as we only lost one senior (to graduation),” Corain said. “We’re basically rolling out the same lineup.”
The teams to look out for in the division? “Probably PCD and North Smithfield,” Corain answered. “I would say those would be the two toughest teams. North Smithfield still has decent numbers and gave us a run in both of our matches last year.”
While the Saints graduated a doubles player and saw two players decide to pursue another sport, the rest of the roster came back. Corain said that they also have six new players.
The Saints are led by their three captains, seniors Sam DaCunha and Jakob Gries, who were also the captains last year, and senior Amrit Kohli.
“Right now, I plan to run out the same lineup as last year,” Corain added. “Early next week, we’ll have ladder matches, but we’re pretty much where we were last year.”
Third doubles will be new and made up of two of the six new players. Two players that continue to be solid are their top two singles players from last season, sophomore Travis Chartier and junior Milo Crisp.
Corain also highlighted his second doubles team of juniors Nate Corbett and Justyn Martinez, who were both new to tennis last year. He thinks they have improved a lot with a full season under their belts.
“We’re solid right now for this year,” said Corain, who has a lot of seniors and hopes that the interest in his program stays at a high level next season.
The team has been practicing outside, but the winds at the beginning of last week made things difficult, and the rain at the end of it made it impossible to be outdoors.
The season begins next Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., as the Saints will host East Providence at Fairlawn Park, and the following afternoon, they will visit Exeter/West Greenwich. They will face North Smithfield for the first time this spring in their fourth match, on Thursday, April 14, and they will take on PCD five days later.
All in all, Corain wants his team to just go out and have fun this season, while also being able to take lessons not just from on the court, but in the classroom as well.
“I think we have the team and the capabilities to play deep into the season,” he added. “It’s nice to get back outside on the court again, and we’re just looking forward to the season.”
