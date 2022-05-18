PAWTUCKET – For the second straight season, the St. Raphael Academy boys’ tennis team will conclude its regular season with an undefeated record, but unlike last spring, the Saints will do so in a different division and with more matches on their schedule.
Three days after celebrating their Senior Day with a 7-0 victory over Coventry at Fairlawn’s Vets Park, the Saints improved their Division III record to 13-0 by posting another 7-0 shutout, this time over Cranston East at the Park View Middle School courts.
“It’s quite an accomplishment,” said SRA head coach Scott Corain, whose team went 8-0 in Division IV during last spring’s five-week regular season before winning the D-IV championship with two more victories in the playoffs. “I’m very proud for our kids. To (finish undefeated) in back-to-back years is something they should really be proud of. We still have a long way to go in the playoffs, and it should make for an exciting next couple of weeks.”
Corain’s lineup in last Friday’s win over the Oakers had a different look to it, as he honored his five seniors, including two who had played for the squad since their freshman year and two who are first-player players.
The Oakers only had six players and were unable to field a second and third doubles teams, so the Saints took a 2-0 lead before they stepped onto the courts. But the first doubles match was a good one, as Coventry’s Tyler Anderson and Victor Preciado gave everything they had against SRA’s first-year seniors, Adam Aguiar and Lance Giron.
Aguiar and Giron battled back in the first set to take a 6-4 win, and even though they suffered a 6-4 loss in the second set, they took a 6-0 lead in a super tiebreaker in the third set before coming away with a hard-fought 10-8 victory.
The Saints’ other three seniors, Jakob Gries (6-2, 6-2) at second singles, Sam DaCunha (6-0, 6-0) at third, and Amrit Kohli (6-2, 6-0) at fourth, also won their matches, as did junior Milo Crisp at first singles.
“I think we’ve gotten to the point where we can essentially rely on anyone to win a match,” Corain said. “All our singles are doing well; (Sophomore) Travis (Chartier) at (number) one is undefeated and Jakob Gries is undefeated at three. And our doubles are doing great.”
This was the Saints’ fourth match of the week – SRA kicked off the week with 6-1 victories over Central and Providence Country Day, and last Thursday, the Saints defeated Woonsocket, 5-0 – and Corain said last week was tough, especially with the New England weather.
“Obviously, the weather didn’t help the first two days (of the week),” he said. “We flipped the switch from somewhat of a spring to summer and had to adjust to that. It was definitely a long week, but it was a productive one.”
As for the Division III standings, behind the Saints are East Providence, which topped Scituate on Monday to clinch the second seed in the playoffs with an 11-1 mark. PCD (11-2), Chariho (10-3), and Scituate (9-4) round out the top five teams.
“(SRA’s matches against) East Providence and Chariho were both 4-3 (victories),” Corain said. “It could have gone either way in those two matches, so it will definitely be a good matchup between those teams and PCD going forward.”
The playoffs start next week, with the quarterfinals being scheduled for May 26-28, “and obviously the goal is to make it all the way to the end, but just take it one game at a time,” Corain said. “We don’t want to look too far ahead. One game at a time, and let the chips fall where they are.”
He added, “I’m just really proud of the team and what we’ve accomplished so far, and we’re looking forward to the next few weeks.”
