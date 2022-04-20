PAWTUCKET – After opening the Division III season with a five-set loss to Lincoln, the St. Raphael Academy boys’ volleyball team has been on a roll, and on Monday night at the Saints’ Alumni Hall, they notched their fourth straight 3-0 victory, this one over RIIL newcomer Central Falls High, by scores of 25-17, 25-14, and 25-9.
“I thought we played awesome,” SRA head coach Cory Linhares said. “This was probably our best match of the year as far as executing. We’ve been able to win games off being athletic, but tonight, we won by playing volleyball.”
“We were able to get a pass, set, or kill from almost every aspect,” he added. “Our serve-receive was pretty good, and we only got aced a couple of times. There is still work to do obviously, to get where we want to be, but I thought we played pretty well.”
The Saints, who had won the D-III title in 2019 and returned to the finals last season, only to lose in four sets to Woonsocket, have much more experience this season. Linhares said they were able to make the playoffs last spring with a team full of first-time players and a couple of veterans. They clicked at the right time, but with the shortened season, they could not get to the promised land.
Five returning players are seniors Armani Pena and Kamille Suero and juniors Moses Meus, setter Jonah Venditto, and libero Brady Magras. Meus, Magras, Pena, and senior newcomer Andre DePina-Gray are the captains.
Along with their returners, the Saints have a number of new players who play other sports and add their talents to the team.
“(Senior) Napoleon DeBarros, who is a football guy, never played volleyball before,” Linhares noted. “He stepped up (on Monday night) and played his best game of the year. He had 10 aces and seven kills, which is by far his most.”
“And Andre has been really, really helpful to us,” Linhares said of DePina-Gray, who had 12 kills in Monday’s match. “Last year, we were missing one more hitter. If he was on the team, things would have been different. But he’s on the team now and that’s what matters, and he’s doing a great job.”
The Saints, who also received 24 assists and seven digs from Venditto and seven kills from Meus in Monday night’s victory, also have another player from the football team on their squad, freshman Ian Bing.
“Ian is going to be a big part of what we’re going to do in the future,” Linhares added. “He’s a bright spot. He doesn’t get a lot of playing time, but he will have his time in the sun, and when he gets in, he does a great job. (Seniors) Bryce Rodrigues and Isaiah Delgado are also guys who have stepped in right away and contributed.”
Right now, Lincoln appears to be the team to beat in D-III. The Lions have a 5-0 record, and in their season opener with the Saints on April 4 in Pawtucket, they posted a 3-2 victory that saw SRA receive 19 kills from DePina-Gray, 15 kills and seven blocks from Meus, and 31 assists from Venditto.
When the Saints won the D-III title three years ago, they had to get past Lincoln in the finals, and Linhares feels like this will be a similar season. The Lions will host the Saints on Monday, May 2, and Linhares hopes they can come out on top this time around.
The Saints’ main goal for this season is to get back to the postseason and see where they can go from there. Pena was the only returning player from 2019 that was on last year’s playoff team, but now most of Linhares’ team has postseason experience, and the players have been gelling as of late.
“The thing I appreciate about these guys is that while they play other sports, they don’t take volleyball as a joke or a club team, but come in everyday and work,” Linhares said. “They want to win. We have a bunch of seniors, and this is their last chance to maybe get a (championship) ring.”
The Saints are back in action tonight with a 5:30 p.m. match against Burrillville at the Broncodome. The Broncos are 4-2 and have captured their last three matches by 3-0 scores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.