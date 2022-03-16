PROVIDENCE — The St. Raphael Academy cheerleading squad has never enjoyed a month as successful and memorable as this one — and it’s only halfway over.
A weekend after capturing their first RICCA Small School Championship at Ponaganset High, the Saints again made history by winning their first Division IV title at last Saturday’s RIIL Competition Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
The Saints needed to overcome solid performances by Westerly High and Burrillville High to claim their coveted title, and according to head coach Barbara LaBree, “we hit our most successful, clean routine and had our highest score of the season.”
It’s been a long road to the top for the Saints, as well as LaBree and her assistant coach, Kalyn Messier, who both began coaching the squad in 2019 and saw SRA take second place at the RICCA competition and third at the state meet.
The following winter, the Saints were hoping to take a step closer toward winning a championship, but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a monkey’s wrench into their plans. The first school in the state affected by the pandemic, SRA was pulled from the RICCA meet, and shortly later, the state meet was cancelled and the entire sports world was put on hold.
“In 2021, our season was moved to the spring and was very short,” reported LaBree. “Few teams competed, and we were grouped with other small schools, as well as some schools more than twice our size. But we placed third at states and we’re thrilled.”
The RICCA meet did not take place last year, but the RIIL’s Division III Game Day Competitions did, and the Saints swept the spring and fall titles, giving them four straight championships.
“That is a totally different style of cheer with a different group of girls, but some girls do cheer both seasons,” explained LaBree. “Competition season requires more difficult stunting skills, tumbling, and choreography. We feel we are making progress every year in all these areas, and many of the girls are dedicated to increasing their overall skill level to continue to improve as a team.”
LaBree and the Saints went into the RICCA competition, “knowing we would need a clean routine to even place. We had a bobble in the pyramid, but the girls were prepared and went to the next segment of the pyramid hitting the rest of the skills solid and clean.”
The Saints went on to take first place, but they certainly didn’t rest on their laurels.
“At the next practice, we talked about the missed skill, but focused on the fact we were able to find where to pick up and continue,” recalled LaBree. “We continued working all the stunts, as well as the jumps, formations, and motions.”
The Saints’ hard work and preparation certainly paid off last Saturday, and while LaBree admitted that her cheerleaders were nervous, “we were also excited at the possibility of being named state champs. We hope every team member remembers how they felt when they heard their school name called as champions, but also how they felt when they realized they worked for that announcement and that they deserved it.”
One group that LaBree was especially happy for was her seniors, “who were sophomores when we were pulled from competing (in 2020),” she remarked. “They got their storybook ending and are proud they stayed with the sport and team after such a life-changing time.”
While the Saints’ month has been a magical one, it’s not over yet. On Saturday at 10 a.m., they will head to Worcester State University for the New England Spirit Competition, which LaBree said “will be a learning experience for us all.”
