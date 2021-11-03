GLOCESTER – For the fourth straight season, the St. Raphael Academy boys’ cross country team saw one of its runners claim a Class C championship, and at last Saturday’s class meet at Ponaganset High, it was junior Devan Kipyego who took top honors to keep the streak alive.
And Kipyego took all the drama out of the 3.1-mile race with a dominant performance that saw him lead from start to finish and cross the finish line in a time of 16:25.7 that outdistanced the runner-up finisher, Westerly senior Jake Serra, by 17.9 seconds.
For the Saints’ program, there was plenty of good news to come out of last weekend’s meet, which took place on a cold, rainy afternoon. Not only did the boys’ squad finish second in the standings to Smithfield for the second straight year, but the girls’ team placed sixth in its meet to qualify for next Saturday’s RIIL Championships at Ponaganset for the first time since 2017.
“It’s nice to be back at the state meet,” said SRA head coach Chris Magill, who will see his girls kick off the day with their race at 2:15 p.m. and the boys answer the starter’s gun 45 minutes later. “We’re making it to the states year after year, and that’s something that we’re very proud of at the academy.”
Magill was beaming with a lot of pride last Saturday, especially with the performance that Kipyego turned in. Kipyego’s brother, Iowa State University freshman Darius Kipyego, had won the last two Class C titles, and Stonehill College junior Reilly Johnston was the 2018 champion.
“Devan’s undefeated this year,” Magill said. “I’m very proud of him. He’s on a mission, so we’ll see what happens at the big show (on Saturday).”
Unfortunately for the Saints, who won the team title in 2019, they were unable to disrupt the Sentinels’ bid to repeat as Class C champions. The Sentinels topped a field of 16 teams by scoring 58 points, just two more than the Saints.
After Kipyego and Serra took the top two places, Smithfield grabbed the third and fourth spots behind sophomore Jason Padula and Elijah Saddlemire. The Saints later saw junior Pedro Mayol place eighth in 17 minutes flat and senior Jack Pereira take 11th place in a time of 17:20.7, but the Sentinels responded by grabbing the 12th and 13th places.
The Saints’ next two runners to cross the finish line were junior Andrew Worden, who took 18th place in 17:54.1, and senior Patrick MacDonald, who was 22nd in 17:59.1. Needing the Sentinels’ fifth runner to finish no higher than 29th in order to capture the team title, SRA saw Smithfield junior Camden Maione dash their hopes by taking 26th place.
“Smithfield ran great,” added Magill. “They have a good group of coaches and runners, and they ran well. And they had to run well; we were coming on during the last mile or so, but they held us off, and they deserved to win.”
In the girls’ meet, sophomore Chandaniey Boyce guided the Saints by taking 14th in a time of 21:51.9, and finishing within 7.7 seconds of each other to clinch SRA’s berth in the state meet were junior Tyla Forbes (38th place, 23:25.6), senior Valeria Uribe (40th, 23:31.2), freshman Faith Perry (41st, 23:31.2), and senior Meghan Cabral (42nd, 23:33.3).
Another Pawtucket runner who will compete in Saturday’s state meet is Shea junior Joel DaCruz, who earned a spot in the boys’ race by placing 32nd in the Class B meet in a time of 18:20.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.