CRANSTON – For the second time in the last seven months, the St. Raphael Academy football team’s bid for an undefeated championship season ended with a disappointing defeat in the Division II Super Bowl.
Battling the injury bug, as well as a high-powered Classical High team that featured arguably the state’s best wide receiver, senior Marquis Buchanan, and a postseason hero, senior tailback Elijah Nyahkoon, the Saints suffered a 28-14 loss last Saturday afternoon before a full house at Cranston Stadium.
The Saints, who will head into their Thanksgiving Eve non-leaguer against Moses Brown with an overall mark of 9-1, were back in Cranston for the first time since their 34-6 loss to also-unbeaten Barrington in last spring’s D-II championship game.
That unusual two-month season saw several juniors and sophomores fuel the Saints’ attack, and even though they were unable to bring home the D-II’s top prize, optimism was sky high for their fall schedule.
Unfortunately for the Saints, they were a banged-up bunch when they walked into the stadium last weekend. Senior fullback Napoleon DeBarros played sparingly because of a foot injury, and senior quarterback Andre DePina-Gray injured his right ankle midway through the second quarter with SRA down by a 21-7 score.
And junior tight end/linebacker Moses Meus, who cut the Saints’ deficit to 21-14 with 4:44 left in the third quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run toward the left pilon and the two-point conversion run, also missed some valuable time in the fourth quarter with an injury.
“We were trying to hide it for the last couple of weeks,” Sassi said. “We had a lot of people who didn’t practice this week. Nap didn’t practice; Moses didn’t practice all week. We were trying to hide the injuries, but I’m not to use that (as an excuse). Classical did a great job – I’m not going to take anything from them – but in the second half, not having Andre, and then Moses and Nap dinged up, we really didn’t have many answers.”
Nyahkoon, who ran for over 100 yards and scored both touchdowns in his team’s 13-0 victory over Tolman in the semifinals, delivered some big plays in this contest, as well as a 38-yard touchdown run with 1:44 to play in the game that iced the Purple’s first championship since their D-IV title in 2007.
Midway through the first quarter, he reeled in a 33-yard pass from senior quarterback Jalen Dennis that helped set up the Purple’s first touchdown, a seven-yard TD pass in traffic from Dennis to Buchanan with 7:24 to play in the first half.
Later in that half, he also added a 40-yard reception that gave Classical a first-and-10 at the Saints’ 25, but no thanks to illegal procedure and delay of game penalties, the Purple eventually turned the ball over on downs.
Speaking of big plays, none was bigger for the Purple than the first one of the second half, as Dennis and senior Edwin Domenech hooked up for a 70-yard touchdown pass that saw Domenech all by himself at the Purple’s 40 when he hauled in a lob throw by Dennis and took off down the field. That gave Classical a 14-6 lead.
“It was broken converge,” admitted Sassi. “The corner chased the run on the jet play and he was supposed to be over the top.”
The Saints, who had posted a 38-19 victory over the Purple (8-2) in their Division II-B regular-season finale in Providence, tried to strike first on the game’s opening drive by marching from their 40-yard line to Classical’s 27 on five straight carries from DePina-Gray and two from senior tailback Henrique Ross.
However, a holding penalty on the following play marched them back 10 yards, and they eventually turned the ball over on downs at the 34.
“We had a good drive to start the game, and that (penalty) hurt us,” added Sassi.
But 67 seconds later, the Saints got the ball back on an interception by Meus at the Saints’ 48, and that kicked off a 13-play drive that DePina-Gray highlighted with a 27-yard run and capped with a two-yard dash into the end zone 2:37 into the second quarter.
Two minutes later, Buchanan tied the score with his touchdown grab, and while the Saints saw their extra-point attempt on DePina-Gray’s TD blocked, the Purple made good on their go-ahead point off the foot of sophomore Tyler Lee.
The third quarter got off to a miserable start for the Saints, not just because of the Purple’s quick touchdown, but also because SRA turned the ball over on its next series, as Ross was stripped of the ball by a Classical linebacker on a 17-yard carry and Lee pounced on the fumble at the Classical 26.
A 59-yard run by Buchanan then brought the ball to the Saints’ 25, and three plays later, Nyahkoon made it a two-possession game by scoring on a two-yard run.
Two plays into the Saints’ next possession, Gray suffered his injury, which kept him on the sidelines for the rest of the day, but that five-yard carry helped put him over the 1,000-yard mark in rushing (1,002), as he ended the game with 92 yards on the ground on 17 carries.
