PAWTUCKET – In a game that could go a long way into deciding which high school football team will be the Division II-A’s top seed in next month’s D-II playoffs, St. Raphael Academy came out firing on all cylinders in its showdown with Cumberland and rolled to a 27-7 victory over the Clippers at Pariseau Field.

The Clippers entered this matchup with an overall record of 4-0 that included a 3-0 mark in the division, but they were no match for what the Saints threw at them. The Saints, who were coming off a 33-14 non-league loss to Division I foe North Kingstown, raised their overall record to 3-2 and II-A mark to 2-1.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.