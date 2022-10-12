St. Raphael Academy senior Moses Meus only carried the ball four times in last Friday night’s Division II-A showdown with St. Raphael Academy, but that didn’t stop the All-Stater from running for 70 yards and a a touchdown in the Saints’ 27-7 victory.
St. Raphael Academy senior running back #1 Ethan McCann-Carter continues to gain yards after catching a pass from his quarterback, Daniel Wulf. McCann-Carter caught 108-passing yard including a touchdown pass in the 27-7 win over Cumberland last Friday night at Pariseau Field.
Cumberland sophomore quarterback Evan Spencer races up the field and gets ready to pick up a dfirst down during last Friday night’s Division II-A football game at Pariseau Field. Spencer rushed for 59 yards in the Clippers’ 27-7 loss. Cumberland, which is 4-1, will host Cranston West on Friday night in its Homecoming game.
Cumberland High junior tailback Andy Ray, center, holds on tightly to the ball while trying to break away from St. Raphael Academy senior defensive back Scott Palardy, #3, and senior linebacker Connor Curran, #17, during last Friday night’s Division II-A game at Pariseau Field. The Saints defeated the Clippers, 27-7.
PAWTUCKET – In a game that could go a long way into deciding which high school football team will be the Division II-A’s top seed in next month’s D-II playoffs, St. Raphael Academy came out firing on all cylinders in its showdown with Cumberland and rolled to a 27-7 victory over the Clippers at Pariseau Field.
The Clippers entered this matchup with an overall record of 4-0 that included a 3-0 mark in the division, but they were no match for what the Saints threw at them. The Saints, who were coming off a 33-14 non-league loss to Division I foe North Kingstown, raised their overall record to 3-2 and II-A mark to 2-1.
For SRA head coach Mike Sassi, it was a whirlwind of a week, but he said that his players played for him last Friday.
“It was a crazy week,” said Sassi, who became a father on Tuesday, “and I stayed for the first half of practice (that day). I left a little early, and on Wednesday, I tried to get there for a little while. Thursday, we had a good practice, and tonight, I just thank the kids for picking me up.”
Among the players who led the way for the Saints were junior quarterback Daniel Wulf, who completed eight of his 14 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown to senior Ethan McCann-Carter, who caught five of Wulf’s passes for 108.
The Saints, who ran for nearly 200 yards, also saw junior Aaron Julius accumulate 85 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and senior Moses Meus pick up 70 more and a TD on only four carries.
The Clippers took a 7-0 lead with 4:21 left in the opening quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by senior Patrick Conserve and the extra point by Michael Chandler, but SRA came right back to tie the score, as Wulf capped a 12-play, 55-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to McCann-Carter and senior Jonah Costa kicked the extra point.
“I knew we had to come out throwing the ball because (Cumberland) has a very good run defense,” Sassi remarked. “The execution of the offense throwing the ball was great, and I can’t say enough about the way the defense played tonight. I’m proud of them.”
After both teams turned the ball over on fumbles, Meus scored the Saints’ next touchdown on a 58-yard run with 3:44 left in the first half.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, as they both turned the ball over again. But after SRA senior Robert Littlejohn intercepted a pass, the Saints came back with their next TD at the start of the fourth quarter on a 4-yard run by Julius and the extra point by Costa.
The Clippers tried to bounce back, but they turned the ball over on downs at the Saints’ 45-yard line. Seven plays later, SRA was back on the board, thanks to a 4-yard run by junior quarterback Ken Jacques and the extra point by Costa with 4:19 left in the game.
Jacques, who carried the ball 10 times, was also under center at the end of the second quarter, as Sassi again used both his quarterbacks throughout the night.
“We’ve done that in every game,” Sassi added. “We’ve been practicing that way all year. They both have to be ready. They practice the snap count together, so when we switch from one to the other, it doesn’t sound any different to the kids.”
The Saints will face another tough test on Friday at 6 p.m., as they will visit Mount Pleasant at Conley Stadium. The Kilties, who are also 2-1 in the division, compiled over 450 yards in rolling to a 40-8 victory last Friday night over East Providence, which had handed SRA its loss earlier in the season, 29-22.
