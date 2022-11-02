BURRILLVILLE – The St. Raphael Academy football team locked up the Division II-A’s top seed in this month’s D-II playoffs last Saturday afternoon by posting a 28-0 win over Burrillville at the Broncos’ Alumni Field that was the Saints’ fifth straight victory.

The shutout was also the third for the Saints, who had kicked off their II-A season with a Thursday night 29-22 loss to East Providence, but came back to outscore their next five opponents, 125-9. The Saints will play neighboring Shea, which is 3-3 and the Division II-B’s fourth seed, in their quarterfinal-round game on Friday at 6 p.m. at Pariseau Field.

