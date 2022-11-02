St. Raphael Academy senior Moses Meus, #7, turns around and leaps in front of Burrillville senior Elijah Diallo to grab a 35-yard touchdown pass in the opening quarter of last Saturday afternoon’s 28-0 win over Burrillville. The victory raised the Saints’ record to 5-1 and gave them the Division II-A’s top seed in the D-II playoffs. The Saints will host Shea in Friday night’s quarterfinals at Pariseau Field.
St. Raphael Academy junior quarterback Daniel Wulf, left, hands the ball off to junior running back Aaron Julius, who ended the afternoon running for a career-high 180 yards and scored two second-half touchdowns on 15 carries to help the Saints defeat Burrillville, 28-0.
BURRILLVILLE – The St. Raphael Academy football team locked up the Division II-A’s top seed in this month’s D-II playoffs last Saturday afternoon by posting a 28-0 win over Burrillville at the Broncos’ Alumni Field that was the Saints’ fifth straight victory.
The shutout was also the third for the Saints, who had kicked off their II-A season with a Thursday night 29-22 loss to East Providence, but came back to outscore their next five opponents, 125-9. The Saints will play neighboring Shea, which is 3-3 and the Division II-B’s fourth seed, in their quarterfinal-round game on Friday at 6 p.m. at Pariseau Field.
“It’s a nice accomplishment to come in first,” said SRA head coach Mike Sassi, whose team has reached the last two Super Bowls, only to lose each time. “We still have three games to go, so it’s nice to put us in a good position for seeding, but other than that, you don’t really get anything for it. Hopefully, we can lick our wounds that we have, be ready to play on Friday, and take it one game at a time.”
The Saints received an outstanding game from junior tailback Aaron Julius, who ran for a career-high 180 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, and his classmate, quarterback Daniel Wulf, completed nine of his 15 passes for 97 yards, as five of the passes were caught by sophomore Damien Ocampo.
Most of those yards came in the final three quarters, because the one-win Broncos received the opening kickoff, and despite not scoring any points, stayed on the field for more than half the first quarter. They put together 17 plays before turning the ball over on downs.
“Defensively, we let (Burrillville) stay on the field too long, so that was a big issue,” Sassi added. “And we shot ourselves in the foot way too many times. We were definitely on the flat side, and we have been for two weeks in a row.”
The Saints got the ball at their own 29 and quickly brought the ball into the Broncos’ end of the field on a 42-yard run by Julius. After a 7-yard run by senior Moses Meus was followed by a penalty on the Saints, Wulf threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Meus with 4:09 to go in the quarter and senior kicker Jonah Costa kicked the first of his three extra points.
After both teams turned the ball over on downs on their next possessions, Burrillville quarterback Logan Gelinas tried to get his team near midfield by throwing a pass from his own 39, but the pass was tipped in the air, and Meus came up with the interception at the Broncos’ 45-yard line.
The Saints then put together a 10-play, 55-yard drive that saw Sassi have his other junior quarterback, Ken Jacques, under center for his team’s next touchdown, which came on a four-yard run by Jacques.
The Saints’ defense got into a bit of trouble on the Broncos’ next drive, as Burrillville got the ball at its own 28 and marched down the field to the Saints’ 23 by converting two fourth-downs play, including one on fourth-and-10 that saw Gelinas throw a 27-yard pass to Elijah Diallo.
With four seconds on the clock, Gelinas managed to race out of the pocket and get a pass off to a receiver in the end zone. Penalty markers flew, and it went against the Broncos, taking their touchdown away. In the end, Robert Littlejohn came through with an interception in the end zone to end the half.
In the third quarter, the Saints started their next drive from the 50, and five plays later, they added to their lead on a 13-yard touchdown run by Julius and the extra point by Costa.
After the Broncos put 11 plays together on their next possession, but again turned the ball over on downs, the Saints took the ball into the fourth quarter and put the game away with a 27-yard touchdown run by Julius. The ensuing kick, by Marc Fargas, sealed the victory.
Despite being flat their past two games, Sassi believes a Friday night playoff game against another Pawtucket team will definitely get his players going.
“Anytime they play a school from Pawtucket, they are going to get excited, even in August,” he said.
The winner of Friday’s game will face the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal-round game between Cumberland and Westerly in the following weekend’s semifinals. Cranston West is also hosting Woonsocket and East Providence is visiting the Division II-B’s top seed, Portsmouth, in Friday night’s other matchups.
