PAWTUCKET – School records and national rankings have certainly gone hand-in-hand with the St. Raphael Academy boys’ indoor track and field team this winter.
Competing against a talented field at the MSTCA’s Northeast Invitational last Friday night at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass., the Saints saw a school record get shattered for the third time this season, as the distance medley relay team of seniors Jack Pereira and Josh Farrell and juniors Devan Kipyego and Pedro Mayol won its event in a meet-record time of 10:26.76.
The relay team, which saw Mayol run the opening 1,200 meters and Farrell (400), Pereira (1,200), and Kipyego (1,600) continue with their laps, broke the school record that was previously set two years ago at the Yale Invitational. The time also moved the relay team into third place in the national rankings for that event.
As for the other two records that were broken? Kipyego did the honors by clocking a time of 4:13.05 in the mile at the U.S. Air Force Hispanic Games on Jan. 8 at The Armory in New York and a time of 3:55.84 in the 1,500 meters earlier this season. Both times are also ranked third in the country.
Mayol, meanwhile, is currently ranked sixth in the nation in the 600 meters with a time of 1:23.82, and during last Saturday’s East Coast Invitational at the Providence Career & Technical Academy, he quickly returned to action by winning the 800 in a time of 1:59.02 and earning the meet’s Outstanding Performance award for distance runners.
On Monday afternoon, the Saints returned to the PCTA field house for a Northern Division meet, and Kipyego wasted little time in setting two more school records by placing first in the 1,000 and 3,000 meters.
Kipyego, who also won the 1,500 on Monday, saw his record-breaking time of 8:43.96 in the 3,000 move him into eighth place in the national rankings, and his time of 2:32.23 vaulted him into 11th place among the country’s leaders.
