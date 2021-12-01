PAWTUCKET – Four days after losing to Classical High in the Division II Super Bowl, the St. Raphael Academy football team came back to finish its season on a high note by posting a 34-7 victory over the Moses Brown School in their Thanksgiving Eve matchup at Pariseau Field.
The Saints, who ended their season with a 10-1 record and now lead the holiday series, 5-4, got a glimpse of their future in this game. With senior quarterback Andre DePina-Gray unable to play because of a foot injury he suffered in the Super Bowl, sophomore Ken Jacques stepped up and dazzled in his first start behind center.
Jacques completed six of his eight passes for 82 yards and a touchdown pass to freshman Damien Ocampo, and he keyed the Saints’ ground game by running for 111 yards and two TDs on 13 carries.
The Saints, who broke a 7-7 tie by scoring multiple TDs in the second and third quarters, also saw senior Chase Dombroski run for 70 yards and a touchdown on eight handoffs, and senior Miles Demacedo also reach the end zone on a two-yard carry.
Defensively, several players enjoyed big nights for the Saints. Freshman Ian Bing recorded three sacks and three tackles for a loss; junior Connor Curran added eight tackles and a sack; Ocampo had seven tackles, and senior Isaiah Delgado contributed two sacks and three tackles for a loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.