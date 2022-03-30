PAWTUCKET – After capturing last season’s Division I regular-season title with an 10-1 record, the St. Raphael Academy softball team is looking to continue its winning ways against the state’s top programs this spring, but in a different looking division.
The RIIL’s offseason realignment increased the number of schools in D-I from 11 to 15, and those teams are broken into three subdivisions, with the Saints playing in a very competitive Division I-Central.
“We’re basically lumped in with Moses Brown, La Salle, Bay View, and East Providence,” said head coach Ron Labree, whose team will play those opponents twice and the other 10 teams only once.
He added that his team will also face a good Cranston West team with a new coach, defending state champion Coventry team, and Pilgrim, which lost to the Oakers in the state finals, but return its All-State starting pitcher, junior Alyssa Twomey.
Despite graduating seven seniors, the Saints still have pitching and catching. Labree has four pitchers in senior ace Sami Simonds, who posted an 11-3 mark with four shutouts; juniors Sydney Duclos, who pitched a no-hitter against Chariho that included 16 strikeouts and no walks, and Bryce DeGasparre, and sophomore Sadie Lallier.
Other returning starters include senior Mia D’Orazio, who will play center field, and sophomore Gemma D’Orazio, who is back as the catcher.
Since the Saints spent most of the first week of their spring season indoors, Labree said that he did not know who was going to fill in the other six positions. Practicing in their school’s gym meant that they’ve had some 6 a.m. practices, just to get gym time between all the other SRA spring teams.
They have a couple of scrimmages set up so they can get on the field and figure out, in game situations, where best defensively they fit. Last Saturday, the Saints kicked off their preseason schedule at Cranston’s Brayton Park.
“Players will be playing positions they haven’t played a lot, but we want to be defensively as strong as we can be,” Labree said.
Labree believes the Saints will have a decent offense, as they have speed and power. He highlighted Lallier being a big power threat, and he isn’t sure if she will play first or third when she’s not pitching. Duclos also played in the infield and batted close to .400 last season.
“Our goal is to try to put a strong, competitive team out on the field,” Labree said. “Long term, our goal is to get into the playoffs. From there, anything can happen.”
The Saints are scheduled to open up the season on Friday at 4:15 p.m. and host Cranston West at Slater Park. Next Tuesday, they will head to Burrillville to face last year’s Division III champion, the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op team.
Speaking of Burrillville/N.S., that team is one of the four newcomers to the division. North Providence was the only D-I school to drop to D-II, and coming up to the division are last year’s D-II champion, Scituate; D-II runner-up Bay View, and Smithfield.
The Division I-North will be made up of Cumberland, Cranston West, Burrillville/N.S., Scituate, and Smithfield, and the I-South will contain Coventry, Pilgrim, South Kingstown, North Kingstown, and Chariho.
