PAWTUCKET – Five days after suffering a lopsided loss to Bay View Academy in their battle of undefeated Division I-Central softball teams, St. Raphael Academy returned to its winning ways on Monday afternoon with a solid 4-1 win over East Providence High at Slater Park.
Behind a stellar pitching performance by senior ace Sami Simonds, the Saints battled back from a 1-0 deficit to tie the score in the bottom of the third inning, take the lead in the fourth, and eventually improve their record to 4-1.
“Sami did well,” SRA head coach Ron Labree said. “She pounded the strike zone – it was pretty big and she used it all.”
Simonds, who ended the game with a two-hitter, struck out seven batters and walked no one, as she never reached a full count on a batter, and behind her, the Saints played solid defense, despite having a new look on ‘D’.
“(The infielders) have never played the infield before,” Labree noted. “We just put this together because we don’t have any infielders on the roster. We took (sophomore) Gemma (D’Orazio) from behind the plate and put her at shortstop and (sophomore) Olivia DeMacedo from the outfield and put her behind the plate.”
“We’re a long way from where we want to be defensively, but the girls are working really hard,” the head coach added. “They’re coming to practice and giving 100 percent. We’ll get there – it’s just going to take some time.”
Junior Bryce DeGasparre started at first base and made a few nice plays. Junior Sydney Duclos was at second, and sophomore Sadie Lallier rounded out the infield at third. There was a dropped ball in the outfield, but other than that, the defense played well.
“Gemma did a nice job at shortstop,” Labree said. “Everybody knows what they are doing. They communicate, which is big, and with a new infield like this, you have to communicate. The outfield also did a nice job, and we have a freshman in right field. Defensively, we still have a long way to go, and we’re not even close to where we want to be.”
The Townies, who dipped to 3-5, plated their run in the top of the third. Desiree Fernandes led off with a single to center field, and after she was bunted over to second base and took third on a passed ball, she scored on a bloop hit to short left by Josley Sosa.
But the Saints tied the score in the bottom of the third, as DeMacedo led off by driving a 1-0 pitch into deep right for a triple and Duclos hit a two-out single to left to drive in DeMacedo.
The Saints then took advantage of a throwing error in the bottom of the fourth to take a 3-1 lead. Lallier led off the inning with a single that dropped into short left and D’Orazio followed with a flyball that started out in left field, but was blown toward the infield and dropped by the shortstop position.
After Simonds walked to load the bases, sophomore Samantha Superczynski hit the ball back to the EP pitcher, Keira Quadros, who went for the force out at home. But when the catcher tried to turn the double play, her throw sailed over the first baseman’s head, and D’Orazio and Simonds were able to cross the plate.
Superczynski, who ended up at third on the error, scored moments later on a groundout to third by DeMacedo.
“We kind of stole that one on three unearned runs in that inning,” said Labree. “That’s why I push defense so much. Defense can cost you a game so fast.”
The Saints were scheduled to visit La Salle Academy, which is 6-1, and former SRA head coach Mo Jackson this afternoon, but the game has been postponed. But on Friday at 4 p.m., the Saints will encounter another big game when they host defending state champion Coventry.
And hosting games now means playing at Slater Park. Labree said that he had been trying to move the Saints’ home games to Slater Park for the last six years, saying that their field at the Hank Soar Complex was more suited for a men’s league than high school teams.
