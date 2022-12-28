SRA boys indoor Class C champions
Buy Now

The St. Raphael Academy boys’ indoor track and field team, shown posing for a picture after winning the Class C championship last February at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, also saw the outdoor team and the cross country squad capture Class C title, and their All-American runner, Devan Kipyego, bottom row, third from left, sweep the Gatorade R.I. Boys’ Cross Country and Track & Field Athlete of the Year awards.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

PAWTUCKET – When it came to high school sports in Pawtucket, 2022 was truly a sweet one for that city’s teams and athletes, especially for the St. Raphael Academy boys’ track and field/cross country program, which made headlines throughout the year not only for its excellence on the state level, but also on the regional and national circuits.

Speaking of 2022 being a sweet year, here’s a look at a “Sweet 16” roundup of the city’s top sports stories from the past 12 months. Seven of the 16 entries focus on St. Raphael Academy’s achievements, and the top three on this list revolve around SRA’s wondrous accomplishments in track and field and cross country.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.