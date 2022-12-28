PAWTUCKET – When it came to high school sports in Pawtucket, 2022 was truly a sweet one for that city’s teams and athletes, especially for the St. Raphael Academy boys’ track and field/cross country program, which made headlines throughout the year not only for its excellence on the state level, but also on the regional and national circuits.
Speaking of 2022 being a sweet year, here’s a look at a “Sweet 16” roundup of the city’s top sports stories from the past 12 months. Seven of the 16 entries focus on St. Raphael Academy’s achievements, and the top three on this list revolve around SRA’s wondrous accomplishments in track and field and cross country.
What an amazing year it was for SRA All-American runner Devan Kipyego!
St. Raphael Academy senior Devan Kipyego had a year to treasure, one that saw him sweep the Gatorade R.I. Boys’ Cross Country and Track & Field Athlete of the Year awards, earn a scholarship to continue his academic and running careers and join his older brother, Darius, at Division I Iowa State University, and cap an amazing cross country season by repeating as the state individual champion, winning the New England and Nike Cross Northeast regional titles, and taking 15th place at the Nike Cross Nationals.
During last indoor track and field season, Kipyego swept the 1,000, 1,500, and 3,000 meters at the state meet, making him only the third runner in RIIL history to accomplish this feat. He then went on to capture the New England title in the 1,000 in a school-record time of 2:28.65.
Three months later, Kipyego was a state outdoor champion in the 800 and 1,500. He then went on to shatter the state and New England records in the mile at the prestigious Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle, and at the New Balance Nationals at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field, he won a national title in the 2,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 5:48.15 that broke the state and New England records in that event.
SRA’s Mayol, McCann-Carter also win state individual track and field titles
While Kipyego was making headlines throughout the year with his incredible performances, two of his classmates, Pedro Mayol and Ethan McCann-Carter, were quietly winning state championships in their respective events.
Last indoor season saw Mayol, who will continue his athletic career at UMass-Lowell, win a close duel for the state title in the 600 meters, as he crossed the finish line in a time of 1:23.50 that nipped the runner-up finisher by a mere 0.13 of a second. Only 1.94 seconds separated Mayol from the fourth-place finisher.
Best known for his exploits on the football field, McCann-Carter then won the triple jump at the state outdoor meet with a leap of 43 feet, 9 1/2 inches that was 11 inches farther than the runner-up jumper.
SRA boys’ track and field, cross country teams sweep RIIL’s Class C championships
Yes, the Saints’ track and field program saw quite a few of their athletes bask in individual glory, but the indoor and outdoor track and field teams, as well as the cross country squad, also took home Class C championships.
Capturing eight events and scoring points in 11 out of 14, the indoor team reclaimed the Class C title at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house. The Saints, who last captured the Class C championship two years ago, had lost by three points to Smithfield High in last year’s meet, but this time, they scored 104 points, 34 more than second-place Moses Brown.
At the outdoor meet, Kipyego captured four events, the 400, 800, 1,500, and 3,000 meters, to help the Saints produce a school-record 144.5 points at Exeter/West Greenwich High and force North Smithfield, which scored 31 fewer points, to settle for second place for the second straight year.
And during the cross country season, the Saints won their second Class C title in the last four seasons at Ponaganset by grabbing four of the top 13 places in the 94-man race and ending up with 58 points, the same total that Smithfield had when the Sentinels seized the title in 2020 and ‘21.
First-year Tolman/Shea co-op girls’ hoop team nets 21-2 record, captures D-III crown
Rivals joined forces last winter when the first-year Tolman/Shea co-op girls’ basketball squad put together a season to treasure by posting an overall record of 21-2 that included a 48-40 win over North Smithfield High in the Division III championship game at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center.
Led by sophomore point guard Armani Rivera, who led the entire state in scoring by averaging nearly 26 points per game, Tolman/Shea had won its first 11 games of the season, including a pair in the season-opening Donaldson/Lynch Tournament at the Boys & Girls Club that ended St. Raphael Academy’s bid to claim its fifth straight tournament title.
Shea boys’ basketball team wins 19 games, first D-II championship since 1996-97 season
Thanks to senior guard Enrique Sosa’s clutch two free throws with just one second to play, the Shea High boys’ basketball team was able to win a defensive battle with Burrillville, 39-38, in the Division II finals at Rhode Island College for the Raiders’ first D-II title since the 1996-97 season.
The Raiders, who ended their superb season with a 19-4 record, also reached the Elite Eight of the open state tournament. Seeded third, the Raiders topped 14th-seeded Chariho, 69-53, in their Round of 16 opener, but suffered a heartbreaking 51-49 loss to 6th-seeded Rogers in the quarterfinals.
Tolman also played in the Elite Eight, as the 7th-seeded Tigers downed the Division II champion, 10th-seeded Mount Hope, in the Round of 16, 65-56.
First-year Central Falls boys’ volleyball team reaches D-III playoffs with 7-9 mark
It’s rare to see a first-year RIIL program reach the postseason, but that’s what the RIIL’s newest boys’ volleyball team did last spring, as Central Falls High earned a spot in the Division III playoffs as the sixth seed.
The Warriors, who capped their regular season and sewed up their seed with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Exeter/West Greenwich, netted a 7-9 record to become the first rookie volleyball program to head to the playoffs since Barrington played in the D-II playoffs in 2009.
Promoted to D-III, SRA boys’ tennis team nets second straight undefeated season
For the second year in a row, the St. Raphael Academy boys’ tennis team concluded its regular season with an undefeated record, but this time in Division III, as the Saints improved their record to 13-0 by posting a 7-0 shutout in their regular-season finale over Cranston East at the Park View Middle School courts.
The Saints had posted an 8-0 record in Division IV during the 2021’s five-week regular season before winning the D-IV championship with two more victories in the playoffs. Unfortunately for this season’s team, it was stunned in the semifinals by 4th-seeded Chariho, 4-3.
Second-year Shea/Tolman co-op softball team caps 18-0 season by winning D-III championship
A season after losing to Central four times, including in the Division IV championship game, the second-year Shea/Tolman co-op softball team returned to Rhode Island College to win the Division III title. The squad capped an 18-0 season by posting a 7-3 victory over the Knights.
Led by the sophomore battery of ace pitcher Janayah Gordon and catcher Cheyenne Cooper, Shea/Tolman won 14 games by nine or more runs. The squad also shut out Block Island, 15-0; Wheeler, 10-0; and Davies, 9-0, in its first three postseason games.
SRA cheerleaders add three more titles to their vast collection of championships
The St. Raphael Academy cheerleading squad’s dynasty continued in late October at Cranston Stadium, as the Saints seized their fifth straight RIIL Division III Game Day Competition by scoring 158.3 points to top North Smithfield, which took second place with 153.0, and Davies, which finished third with 144.4.
Earlier in the year, the Saints also won their first RICCA Small School Championship at Ponaganset High, as well as their first Division IV title at the RIIL Competition Championships at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
Back on top: SRA boys’ soccer team caps 15-2-1 season by claiming D-III championship
Junior midfielder Travis Chartier delivered one of the biggest goals in the 20-year history of the St. Raphael Academy’s boys’ soccer program, as his 25-yard shot into the top left corner of the net with 15:20 to go in the game lifted the Saints to a 1-0 victory over North Providence High in the Division III championship contest at Cranston Stadium.
This was SRA’s second D-III title in four years. The Saints, who went winless as a D-I team during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and won just four games in the D-II ranks in 2021, concluded their fabulous year with a 15-2-1 mark that included a 10-game win streak midway through the season and their third regular-season title since 2018.
Central Falls girls’ volleyball team returns to D-III finals, but falls to Bay View Academy
After playing its best match of the season in the semifinals to knock out defending Division III champion Scituate, the Central Falls High girls’ volleyball team was unable to win its first D-III crown since 2009, as Bay View Academy posted a 3-1 victory in their championship match at Rhode Island College’s Murray Center to capture its first title in 22 years.
The Warriors, who were the top seed in last season’s playoffs, graduated a number of seniors from that squad, yet came back this year to post a 14-2 mark and win the Division III-A regular-season title.
This time, SRA football team wins D-II Super Bowl, tops Portsmouth, 7-3, for first title in 15 seasons
After losing in the last two Division II Super Bowls, the Saints’ third time back to the championship game was certainly the charm. McCann-Carter reeled in a 7-yard slant pass in the middle of the end zone from junior quarterback Daniel Wulf with 33.3 seconds on the clock to lift SRA to a 7-3 victory over Portsmouth High and its first championship in 15 years.
Senior tight end/linebacker Moses Meus, who had 17 tackles in the game to lead a superb defensive performance by the Saints, capped his superb high school career by receiving the Frank Morey Memorial Award as the contest’s Most Valuable Player.
C.F./BVP co-op football team posts 8-2 mark, suffers loss to Smithfield in D-IV Super Bowl
Back in Division IV for the first time since 2015, the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep co-op team tried to present retiring head coach Jeff Lapierre with a Division IV championship, but Smithfield High ruined the team’s quest for glory by posting an 18-6 victory in the D-IV Super Bowl at Cranston Stadium.
Central Falls/BVP ended its outstanding season with an 8-2 record that also included a double-overtime loss to the Sentinels during the regular season. The program came a long way after sitting out the RIIL’s 2021 two-month spring season, and then returning to action last year as a co-op with BVP, only to lose all six of its D-III games.
Pawtucket players help Davies football team return to Division IV semis in program’s fourth season
The Davies Tech football team, which was playing in its fourth RIIL campaign, ended an excellent season with an overall record of 7-3, which was good for third place in the Division IV standings, and a second straight trip to the Division IV semifinals. The Patriots had totaled just five wins in their previous three seasons.
Two seniors who had outstanding seasons for the Patriots and earned First-Team All-Division honors were from Pawtucket. Quarterback Antonio Cabral passed and ran for over 1,000 yards, and defensive end/hybrid running back Kanz Giwa did a little bit of everything on both sides of the ball.
After 27 seasons, Campopiano steps down as Shea’s head football coach
When Dino Campopiano became the full-time athletic director for the city’s two public high schools in 2021, it appeared that his decades-long career as the Shea High head football coach was going to come to a close. But Campopiano was back on the Raiders’ sideline for his 27th and final season, and the players honored their head coach by returning to the postseason and then blanking Thanksgiving rival Tolman in Campopiano’s final game, 24-0.
Campopiano, who in 2021, received the Providence Gridiron Club’s Jack Cronin Award, which is presented to the R.I. High School Coach of the Year, and the Division I-B Coach of the Year award, inherited the football program when it was a Division III team in the mid-1990s. He led his team to two D-II championships and a D-III title in seven Super Bowl appearances, and saw the Raiders become a D-I team four years ago.
C.F. changes A.D.s: Ficocelli heads to North Providence, Africo takes over
After spending 26 years as a physical education and health teacher in the Central Falls school district, as well as the last 11 as the high school’s athletic director, North Providence High alumnus Anthony Ficocelli returned to high alma mater two weeks ago to begin a new chapter in his professional career as that school department’s athletic director.
Taking over for Ficocelli was another North Providence resident, Carl Africo, who has been involved at Central Falls High as a chemistry teacher and in the community for the last 18 years. Africo is also the head coach of the school’s boys’ soccer team, which has played in Division I since 2006 and enjoyed a successful 17-year run against the state’s top programs.
