PAWTUCKET – For the second straight year, St. Raphael Academy hosted a National Letter of Intent signing ceremony for three of their top student-athletes inside the Saints’ Alumni Hall, and at last Thursday afternoon’s event, Andre DePina-Gray, Elizabeth Murphy, and Sami Simonds finalized their collegiate plans in front of their families, friends, and coaches.
And while everyone in attendance knew beforehand that Murphy was going to continue her track and field career at Division I Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass., and Simonds was taking her softball talents to the College of Saint Rose, a D-II school in Albany, N.Y., DePina-Gray kept his choice secret until he unveiled his URI cap and T-shirt prior to signing his NLI to play for the D-I Rams.
“There were a couple of other schools in mind, like Bryant and Bentley, but I think what really did it was my visit to URI,” DePina-Gray said. “When I stepped foot on campus, it felt like home. The coaching staff was very welcoming, and I liked the love they were showing. It was a hard decision, but I think I’ve made the right one.”
DePina-Gray was the last of the three students to be recognized and announced to the main table. Known for playing football, with many roles throughout his four years as a Saint, he also dabbled in other sports and is currently playing for the school’s boys’ volleyball team.
While introducing DePina-Gray, SRA athletic director Erika Paiva said, “Andre’s accomplishments are remarkable.”
She went on to list some of his accomplishments, including being named First-Team All-State as a junior and a senior, a finalist for last year’s Gatorade Player of the Year, a recipient of several All-Division honors, and earlier this month, the winner of the Providence Gridiron Club’s Division II-B Back of the Year award.
“In the classroom, Andre is a member of the National Honor Society and in the top 10 of his graduating class this year,” she concluded.
DePina-Gray said after the ceremony that after high school, he will put the other sports aside and fully commit to football. He played on both sides of the ball throughout his high school career as a quarterback and defensive back, and at URI, he said he is expected to contribute as a hybrid safety.
“It just felt like home,” DePina-Gray reiterated about URI. “I have to give it up to Coach (Jim) Fleming and the rest of the staff; they really know how to make you feel comfortable, get you involved, and make you feel like part of the team.”
DePina-Gray, who helped lead the Saints to back-to-back appearances in the Division II Super Bowl and undefeated records during both regular seasons, completed 35 of his 52 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns last fall, and on the ground, he ran for 1,032 yards and scored 13 TDs on 126 carries. As a defensive back, he led the Saints with seven interceptions.
At URI, he will be joining the likes of former Shea High tailback Jaylen Smith, who is currently on the team as a sophomore.
DePina-Gray said that he does have aspirations of becoming a professional player in the National Football League, and coming from Pawtucket, he’d love to stay in New England and play for the hometown team.
He said he could also see himself suiting up for the San Francisco 49ers, but right now, his focus is simply on finishing high school and then becoming mentally and physically ready for college football and classes.
On the academic side, DePina-Gray wants to major in sports communications with a minor in finance. He said if football doesn’t pan out, then he wants to take his love of sports analytics and bring it to a broadcast platform like ESPN.
The first player to be announced and sign her NLI was Simonds, a starting pitcher for the Saints’ softball team since her freshman year. Last season, Simonds was a First-Team All-Division and Second-Team All-State selection, as she posted an 11-3 mark with four shutouts and over 100 strikeouts.
Simonds said she visited a couple of other schools, including Stonehill, but immediately fell in love with the College of Saint Rose, even before she looked into the softball program, which is led by head coach Abby Arceneaux. Pitching for the Golden Knights helped deferred the expenses of going there, but Simonds wanted to attend that school no matter what.
“I really like the campus,” said Simonds, who plans to major in forensic science and one day become a forensic scientist, either in a lab or for a police station. “I enjoyed all the people there; they were all really nice to me, and I just felt at home there.”
For now, she still has her final softball season with the Saints, and she said she wants to be the best teammate she can be. She also remembers what an impact the seniors and upperclassmen left on her when she was a freshman on the team and hopes to do the same for her younger teammates.
“I really enjoyed my high school experience,” she said. “I think it went well for me.”
After playing soccer and competing in track and field throughout high school, Murphy will continue her track and field career at Merrimack, and like Simonds, she fell in love with her campus and made the decision to go to that school before looking into the track and field program.
“The vibe of the campus, when I stepped onto it, I just kind of felt something click,” Murphy added. “I was between the University of New England and Merrimack, but when I stepped back on the campus a second time, I knew it was somewhere I wanted to be. The opportunities are amazing. It’s close to home, so I can still come back here.”
Murphy said that throughout her life, sports have always been centered around playing soccer, and Paiva said that Murphy was the leading scorer last fall with 29 goals.
“I have never really thought about track at the (collegiate) level,” Murphy said. “It’s always been soccer, soccer, soccer. I’ve been playing for 15 years, and I thought I had the most success there, but this year, I really started putting in the work and effort (in track and field) and it just clicked.”
Murphy, who is a high jumper, made her decision to attend Merrimack when she competed for the Saints in the New England Indoor Championships last month at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, Mass. She placed ninth in that event with a personal-best 5-foot-1 leap. After that meet, Murphy said she reached out to the track and field coach at Merrimack and the rest is history.
“I’m excited to see where it brings me,” Murphy said about high jumping in college. “I love it so much. It will be amazing to go there and see how high I can jump.”
As for academics, Murphy will be enrolled in the athletic training program, and she plans to graduate with a master’s degree in five years and come out with an internship.
“I love sports and always wanted to be around sports, so being with a D-I school, even just for internships and opportunities like that, it’s such a good place for me to be,” she said.
Her top career goal is work for the Boston Bruins, training, or doing anything in the organization, “which would be a dream come true,” she said, but she still has the rest of high school and the outdoor track and field season to focus on. She wants to end her high school career on a high note and qualify for the New England meet again.
