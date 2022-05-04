PAWTUCKET – The inaugural Saints Alumni & Friends 5K will take place on Sunday, June 12, at 9 a.m. at Slater Park. The event is co-sponsored by St. Raphael Academy's Alumni Board and Parents Association, and the proceeds will benefit SRA students.
The fee for runners and walkers is $25 for ages 19 and over, $20 for ages 13-18, and $10 for ages 12 and under. T-shirts will be distributed to the first 200 registrants, and the post-race festivities will take place near Daggett Farm.
Visit www.saintrays.org/alumni/alumni-events/saints-alumni-and-friends-5k-run-walk to sign up or for more information.
