PAWTUCKET – St. Raphael Academy junior Devan Kipyego boarded a flight to Seattle on Monday, two days before he was scheduled to compete in the mile run at the prestigious Brooks PR Invitational, but 24 hours earlier, the track and field standout decided to head to Slater Park to run in the inaugural Saints Alumni & Friends 5K Run/Walk.
In what his head coach, Chris Magill, described as a “tempo run” for today’s meet in Seattle, Kipyego topped a field of 150 participants in a time of 15:10 that edged the runner-up finisher, 24-year-old Trevor Wysong of Taunton, Mass., by 10 seconds.
Taking third place behind Wysong, who was a former standout runner at Bridgewater State University, was Cumberland’s Jack McLoughlin, who is a freshman on the Georgetown University men’s cross country and track and field teams. McLoughlin was three seconds behind Wysong, and SRA junior Pedro Mayol also placed fourth in a time of 16:53.
Two more runners with ties to Cumberland rounded out the top six finishers. Jorge Rocha, who graduated from Cumberland High last year after enjoying a stellar career with the Clippers’ track and field teams, posted a time of 17:10, and Magill, who is a Cumberland resident, finished in 17:48.
The SRA boys’ track squad also saw three more runners place among the top 16: freshman Noah VanHorn (7th place, 18:35), senior Josh Farrell (9th, 18:57), junior Kadyn Reilly (12th, 19:50), and freshman Gianni Santagata (16th, 20:35), and also finishing in the top 20 were Lincoln’s James Mayol (19th, 21:01) and Cumberland High sophomore Jeremiah Rocha (20th, 21:08).
The top female finisher was Hailey Desmarais of Assonet, Mass., as she placed 21st overall in 21:10, and the runner-up was Cumberland’s Selena Scott, who took 23rd places in 21:30.
The event was co-sponsored by St. Raphael Academy’s Alumni Board and Parents Association, and the proceeds will benefit SRA students.
