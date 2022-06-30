PAWTUCKET – After watching his older brother, Darius, capture back-to-back honors, St. Raphael Academy senior-to-be Devan Kipyego kept the Gatorade R.I. Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year award in his household on Wednesday morning by receiving the prestigious honor.
The award "recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field," the organization reported in a press release. Kipyego was also last fall's Gatorade's Athlete of the Year in cross country, thanks to his first-place finish at the state championship meet.
Kipyego recently set a state record in the mile at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle by taking third place in a loaded field in a time of 4:00.64 that was not only ranked seventh in the country this past year, but also 27th on the nation's all-time high school list. He also hold the school record in the outdoor 3,000 with a time of 8:20.52 that was also ranked 12th in the country this spring.
Kipyego also won the national championship in the 2,000-meter steeplechase and placed fourth in the mile at New Balance Outdoor Nationals, and he also swept the 400, 800, 1,500, and 3,000 meters at the Class C championship to lead the Saints to the team title.
Off the track, Kipyego has volunteered at local road races and donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church. He has also maintained a weighted B-plus average in the classroom.
