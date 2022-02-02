PAWTUCKET – Less than three months after becoming only the fourth runner – and the first in two decades – in the history of the St. Raphael Academy boys’ cross country team to capture a state championship, SRA junior Devan Kipyego received one of the sport’s highest honors on Monday morning.
Unlike the Saints’ previous three champions, Kipyego was named the Gatorade R.I. Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, and in a press release issued by Gatorade, “the award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.”
Kipyego took first place at the RIIL Championships by covering Ponaganset High’s 3.1-mile course in a 15:32.30 time that topped the runner-up finisher, Cumberland High’s Henry Dennen, by 9.39 seconds. That winning time was also the 17th fastest ever recorded on the Chieftains’ legendary course.
Kipyego’s time at the state meet also broke the SRA record for the fastest clocking on Ponaganset’s course – the old mark of 15:56.43 was held by his older brother, Darius Kipyego, who was a two-time Gatorade R.I. Runner of the Year in track and field and is currently running for the Iowa State University men’s track and field team.
The younger Kipyego had also captured the Class C championship the previous weekend in a time of 16:25.7, leading the Saints to a runner-up finish in the standings.
Kipyego, who missed the previous year’s state meet because of an injury he suffered while playing soccer, was also the state’s top finisher at the 86th annual New England Championships last November in Thetford, Vt., as he took 11th place in 16:50.4, and he finished 20th the following week at the Eastbay Northeast Regional Championships in New York.
Outside athletics, Kipyego, who has maintained a weighted B-plus average in the classroom, has also volunteered at road races throughout the state and donated his time to multiple community service initiatives through his church.
During this indoor track and field season, Kipyego has continued to enjoy a tremendous deal of success. He’s currently ranked in the top 12 nationally in a handful of events, and he shattered four individual team records in the 1,000 meters (2:32.23), 1,500 meters (3:55.84), mile (4:13.05), and 3,000 meters (8:43.96).
At the 11th Millrose Games, which despite the blizzard-like conditions, took place last Saturday at The Armory in Manhattan, Kipyego took 12th place in the mile in a time of 4:18.66. His classmate, Pedro Mayol, also took part in the prestigious meet and finished fourth in the 600 in 1:22.90.
Kipyego, Mayol, and the rest of their teammates will be in action at Saturday’s Class C championship meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy facility. The Saints, who won the Class C title two seasons ago, placed second (by three points) in last winter’s meet to Smithfield High, but the Sentinels will be competing in the Class B meet this weekend.
