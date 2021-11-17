THETFORD, Vt. – A week after capturing the RIIL’s cross country championship, St. Raphael Academy junior Devan Kipyego turned in another outstanding performance to become the top Rhode Island finisher at last Saturday afternoon’s 86th annual New England Championships at Thetford Academy in Thetford, Vt.
Kipyego, who became the fourth runner in the history of the boys’ program to claim a state title, took 11th place out of 263 runners in last weekend’s meet in a time of 16:50.36. This was the Saints’ best finish at the regional meet in 29 years.
