PROVIDENCE – The RIIL’s outdoor spring sports season began on March 21, but that didn’t stop a handful of members from the St. Raphael Academy track and field program from taking part in the Tour de Patrick’s St. Pat’s 5K that was held two days earlier in the state’s capitol.
And the winner of the 3.1-mile race was SRA junior Devan Kipyego, who easily topped a field of 866 participants with a time of 15:05 that was also 82.7 seconds faster than the runner-up finisher, Smithfield native and La Salle Academy freshman Grady McGinnis.
Seven of the top 10 finishers were teenagers, including another SRA junior, Pedro Mayol, who took fifth place in 17 minutes. The two oldest runners in the top 10 were Cumberland’s Mike Muschiano, who took second in the men’s ages 30-39 division by finishing eighth in 17:38.7, and another Cumberland resident, SRA head coach Chris Magill, who won the men’s ages 40-49 division and placed ninth in 17:59.9.
Other top finishes were turned in by SRA junior Kaydn Reilly, who finished 16th in 19:13.2; Cumberland’s Kim Chula-Maguire, who was the second female finisher and took 24th place in 20:34.3; Pawtucket’s Ramy Pena (26th place, 20:40.1) and Alejandro Rivera (27th, 20:43.8), and SRA sophomore Chandaniey Boyce, who won the girls’ ages 19-under division by placing 31st in 20:51.8.
