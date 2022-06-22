PAWTUCKET – Devan Kipyego enjoyed arguably the greatest five-day stretch by an athlete in the history of the St. Raphael Academy boys’ track and field program.
A few days after breaking the state and New England records in the mile at the prestigious Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle, the junior phenom flew to Newark, N.J. to hitch a van ride with his head coach, Chris Magill, and a handful of his SRA teammates and head to Philadelphia to compete in the New Balance National Championships at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field.
Kipyego finished among the top 10 in three events, but the finest moment of his high school career came in last Saturday’s Championship Division 2,000-meter steeplechase. Not only did he capture the national title in that event in a time of 5:48.15, but he again found himself setting state and New England records.
His time was also the fourth-best ever recorded in this country by a high school athlete – and just seven seconds shy of the national record.
Kipyego then wrapped up his hectic five-day run on Sunday by competing in the Championship Division mile, and he still had enough gas left in the tank to post a time of 4:07.03 that was good for fourth place and All-American honors in that event.
“What Devan did was insane,” Magill said on Monday morning. “You can’t say it any better than that. A national champion, a four-minute miler, and another All-American (honor) in the mile – what he did was nothing short of amazing.”
Competing at the University of Washington in the Brooks PR meet, Kipyego clocked a blazing time of 4:00.64 that allowed him to place third and break the five-year-old state and regional records, which were owned by former La Salle Academy standout and current Providence College graduate student D.J. Principe, by a mere 0.09 of a second.
Only 1.88 seconds separated the race’s winner, Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City, S.D, from the 5th-place runner. Kipyego was 1.13 seconds behind Birnbaum and 0.16 of a tick behind the runner-up finisher, Zane Bergen of Niwot, Colo.
On Friday night, Kipyego was back in action, running the 1,600-meter anchor leg on the Saints’ distance medley relay team that included junior Pedro Mayol in the opening 1,200-meter leg, freshman Devan Tavares in the 400, and junior Andrew Worden in the 800. That quartet took ninth place in a time of 10:27.25, with the winning time of 9:56.84 turned in by a relay team from Butler, Penn.
“That didn’t go as well as we liked,” said Magill. “After a couple of laps (in the 1,600), we kind of shut down Devan to save some energy for the steeplechase.”
And that may have helped Kipyego strike gold in the steeplechase. Thanks to a strong finish, he was able to edge the second-place finisher, New York native Nikhil DeNatale, by 0.2 of a second. Kipyego also destroyed the state and New England records of 6:23.51 that were set six years ago by former Cumberland High and UMass-Lowell runner Ben Drezek.
What made Kipyego’s feat truly remarkable was that “he was unable to compete in the steeplechase this year, due to his race schedule,” added Magill. “He was able to get into the steeplechase based on his other credentials, and he went out and won that with the fourth fastest time in high school history.”
Regarded as the sport’s toughest event, one that instead of using track hurdles, relies on barriers (12 feet wide and three feet high) and water pits (12 square feet) to jump over, you need speed, athleticism, and a lot of bravery to succeed in it. One false move jumping over a barrier and you’re likely to take a painful splash in a water pit.
“The steeplechase is a very difficult event,” said Magill. “There aren’t many tracks in Rhode Island that have barriers, but we did some practices. He ran in it twice last year (outside New England), but we knew he was much fitter this year, and to go out and win it in Rhode Island and New England (record-breaking) times is amazing.”
In the mile, which Magill said “had a loaded field,” Kipyego “led the chase” before “fading a little bit in the last 200, but he kicked it in,” to grab fourth place. The winning time of 4:03.57 was turned in by Gary Martin of Warminster, Penn., and only 0.82 of a second separated Kipyego from the runner-up finisher.
Also competing in last weekend’s meet was junior Ethan McCann-Carter, who finished third in the Rising Stars Division’s long jump with a leap of 22 feet, three inches and 36th in the Championship Division’s triple jump in 40-2 1/4. Mayol also took part in the Championship Division’s 800-meter run and placed 22nd in a time of 1:57.65 that was 0.87 of a second away from 13th place.
Kipyego will head back across the country for this weekend’s USATF U20 Championships at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. On Saturday, he is slated to run in the 3,000 meters, and if he places in the top two in that event, he will earn a spot on Team USA and compete in the World Athletics U20 Championships during the first week of August in Cali, Colombia.
