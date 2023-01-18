PROVIDENCE – St. Raphael Academy senior Ethan McCann-Carter broke his school record in the boys’ long jump and climbed the national rankings in that event at last Saturday’s East Coast Invitational at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.

This invitational meet is one of the largest in-season high school track and field events in the region, and last weekend’s meet saw almost 1,800 athletes from 10 different states pack the PCTA facility.

