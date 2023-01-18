PROVIDENCE – St. Raphael Academy senior Ethan McCann-Carter broke his school record in the boys’ long jump and climbed the national rankings in that event at last Saturday’s East Coast Invitational at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
This invitational meet is one of the largest in-season high school track and field events in the region, and last weekend’s meet saw almost 1,800 athletes from 10 different states pack the PCTA facility.
McCann-Carter took second place in the long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 3 1/2 inches that was 6 1/2 inches behind the event’s winner, Moses Brown senior Salter Arms. McCann-Carter’s leap shattered his school record, which he set at last month’s RITCA Invitational, by 10 inches, and it moved him from 13th to eighth place in the national rankings.
McCann-Carter, who also finished third in the boys’ high jump with a six-foot leap, saw his classmate, Pedro Mayol, capture the boys’ 400-meter run in a time of 52.08 seconds that topped the runner-up finisher by 1.14 seconds.
Also placing among the top eight of their events for the Saints were juniors Rory Sullivan, who finished third in the girls’ 800 meters (2:23.27), and Jeremiah Rocha, who took fifth place in the boys’ mile (4:31.40), and sophomore Devan Tavares, who was seventh in the boys’ 400 (54.09 seconds).
Twenty-fours earlier, Sullivan and her classmate, also took part in the girls’ mile at last weekend’s Northeast Invitational at the Reggie Lewis Track Center in Roxbury, Mass. Sullivan set a school record in that event by placing second in a time of 5:11.13, and Boyce took 10th place in 5:22.09.
Earlier this season, Sullivan broke the school record in the 1,000 with a time of 3:05.36.
