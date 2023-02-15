Ethan McCann Carter
Buy Now

St. Raphael Academy senior three-sport star Ethan McCann-Carter announced on Monday afternoon at the Saints’ Alumni Hall that he will continue his football career this fall at the University of Rhode Island.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

PAWTUCKET – After some debate on what sport he would pursue and what college he would choose, St. Raphael Academy senior Ethan McCann-Carter revealed his choice on Monday afternoon inside SRA’s Alumni Hall by signing a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Rhode Island.

He will join his SRA teammate, linebacker Moses Meus, in the Rams’ defense this fall, along with former Saints quarterback Andre DePina-Gray, who was a freshman defensive back on last year’s URI team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.