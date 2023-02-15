PAWTUCKET – After some debate on what sport he would pursue and what college he would choose, St. Raphael Academy senior Ethan McCann-Carter revealed his choice on Monday afternoon inside SRA’s Alumni Hall by signing a National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Rhode Island.
He will join his SRA teammate, linebacker Moses Meus, in the Rams’ defense this fall, along with former Saints quarterback Andre DePina-Gray, who was a freshman defensive back on last year’s URI team.
McCann-Carter is not only a star on the football field, but he has also broken school records and is nationally ranked in the long jump for indoor track and field. He will be competing in Saturday’s state championship meet at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
And not to be idle, McCann-Carter is also on the boys’ varsity basketball team, which is returning to the Division II playoffs.
“I’m just trying to go down as the best athlete to ever walk through St. Ray’s,” he said.
But the real question was what sport mattered more to him after high school, football or track?
“My coaches told me just go where your heart’s at,” McCann-Carter said. “And I knew since the moment I was born, football has my heart. I knew in college I wanted to be on the big stage, playing Division I ball.”
Two of McCann-Carter’s coaches spoke before he made his decision to attend URI public, and track and field head coach Chris Magill had plenty to say about McCann-Carter.
“I’m very proud to have had the opportunity to coach Ethan over the last four years,” Magill said. “His progression has been amazing. As a freshman, I believe he was jumping about 18-19 feet, and now he’s ranked 19th in the long jump at 23 feet, 5 1/2 inches, which is a school record.”
“He’s also a state champion in the (outdoor) triple jump last spring,” added Magill. “He also finished second in the long jump, and I know he wants to get that title this outdoor track season.”
While some of his football teammates also compete in track and field and basketball, McCann-Carter said he had to make his own choice for his future, but things were easier knowing that Meus will also be a Rhody Ram.
“Those are my guys,” McCann-Carter said of Meus and DePina-Gray. “I feel like it didn’t influence my decision too much, because at the end of the day, I am my own man and I have to make my own decisions. It was just good to have them there – my brothers. It’s just going to be like second nature going to college.”
Magill commented that in no matter what sport McCann-Carter competes in, he doesn’t want to lose.
“He’s just so passionate about winning,” Magill said. “He has a lot of fun with the coaching staff, but when he’s ready to jump, he is laser focused. He’s a clutch athlete. He’s somebody you want on your side when it counts.”
SRA head football coach Mike Sassi also went down memory lane and talked about when he first met McCann-Carter and the impression he made during his first summer workout.
“We knew Ethan had the ability and the talent; we just had to harness all that energy he had,” Sassi said. “I think he broke the team record his freshman year – when you get in trouble for football, you have to do a lap, I think he broke the record for laps that year.”
Being a multi-sport athlete, McCann-Carter sought advice from all his coaches during his college-seeking process. URI was big to start, and he also could have gotten a scholarship to a Division II school, Assumption University. He said he was also in talks with Sacred Heart University. Those were all for football, while Coastal Carolina was there for track.
“It was hard,” McCann-Carter said about deciding between track and football, “but my coaches said, ‘In college, you are going to have to wake up at like 6 a.m. and go to these track workouts,’ so is my heart going to be there, you know what I’m saying? Get up, 6 a.m., and go to these workouts? I know for football, I’ve been doing it since I was like six years old – it’s like second nature.”
McCann-Carter said that URI scouts had come to watch him play against Cumberland on Oct. 7 at Pariseau Field.
“That was actually my best game of the season,” he said. “I had over 100 yards (receiving) and three TFLs (tackles for loss), and a week after that, they offered me.”
McCann-Carter actually joined the Saints as a lineman, and Sassi said they kept him on the line, but as the years went on, McCann-Carter progressed and went from safety to corner, while also being an explosive wide receiver on offense. Sassi read off McCann-Carter’s high school stats.
“Over a four-year period, Ethan had 71 catches for 1,051 yards,” he said. “He had 39 carries for another 193 yards, and he also had eight punt returns for 143 and 22 kick returns for 498 yards. Defensively, he had 118 tackles. He even had a couple of sacks and three big interceptions over the course of the last couple years.”
McCann-Carter, who plans to major in business management, said he will be a cornerback at URI and feels he can go far at that position. He said he may also be returning punts and kicks.
He is also the fifth SRA senior to sign a National Letter of Intent to a Division I school this year, as he joins not only Meus, but also three runners on his track and field team: All-American Devan Kipyego (Iowa State University), Pedro Mayol (UMass-Lowell), and Andrew Worden (Merrimack College).
