NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – St. Raphael Academy junior Ethan McCann-Carter placed among the top 20 in multiple field events at last Saturday’s New England championship meet at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, Conn., as he finished 15th in the boys’ triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 1 1/2 inches and 19th in the long jump with a 20-7 leap.
Also placing in the top 25 was the boys’ 4x800 relay team of seniors Josh Farrell and Jack Pereira and juniors Pedro Mayol and Andrew Worden, which took 18th place in a time of 8:32.26, and sophomore Chandaniey Boyce, who finished 21st in the girls’ two-mile run in 5:26.97.
The Saints headed to Connecticut minus their top runner, junior Devan Kipyego, who flew to Seattle on Monday morning and will compete in the mile run tonight at the Brooks PR Invitational, head coach Chris Magill reported earlier this week.
Kipyego will then join four of his SRA teammates at this weekend’s New Balance Nationals at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. Magill noted that Kipyego will run the 1,600-meter anchor leg of the Saints’ distance medley relay squad, which also includes junior Pedro Mayol in the opening 1,200-meter leg, freshman standout Devan Tavares in the 400, and Worden in the 800.
On Saturday, Kipyego will compete in the 2,000-meter steeplechase – and attempt to break the state record of 6:23.54 that was set six years ago by Cumberland’s Ben Drezek – and McCann-Carter will take part in the triple and long jumps, and on Sunday, Kipyego is scheduled to run in the mile.
