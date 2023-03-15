WARWICK – The St. Raphael Academy athletic department, longtime coach Tom “Saar” Sorrentine, and Principal Dan Richard will be among the honorees at the RIIAAA (Rhode Island Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association) awards banquet on Wednesday, April 5, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
This is the first time that these awards have been presented to the same school in the same year. Award winners were nominated by their schools and voted on by their peers in the RIIAAA, whose members include administrators from schools in nearly all cities and towns in this state.
Sorrentine will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, and is only the second Lifetime Achievement Award winner chosen by the RIIAAA. “Saar” has been an institution at SRA since 1974, when he began teaching physical education and served as an assistant coach for the baseball and football teams and the freshmen basketball coach.
He eventually became the school’s athletic director and the head coach of the boys’ basketball and baseball teams, and he led those teams to more than 35 division and state championships over his career. He was also an assistant football coach for 14 years, helping them earn four state championships in the 1980s.
In the early 2000s, he retired as the athletic director, and in 2019, he retired from coaching basketball. He remains the baseball team’s head coach, and in the offseason, he drives the Saints’ athletic teams to their games and matches all over the state in the famous “purple bus.”
Richard will receive the RIIAAA Administrator of the Year Award, which according to the RIIAAA, is “designed to honor an administrator other than an athletic director who has demonstrated concern and support of high school athletics, and serves as an advocate of the importance of athletics in an educational setting.”
Dan Richard has been involved with school athletics since his days as a high school student. An avid runner, he ran track for Westfield State University and Long Island University as an undergrad, and then started his career in education. He also served in the U.S. Air Force for 20-plus years before retiring and returning to New England. Richard led the ROTC program at Woonsocket High and also coached the Novans’ girls’ cross country and track teams before coming to SRA in 2012.
As a principal, Richard has been a strong supporter of all the school’s athletic teams and attends several games every week. In addition to his duties as a principal, he has also volunteered to coach the school’s runners, filled in for sick hockey coaches, and encouraged athletes to improve their academic performances.
St. Raphael Academy is also being awarded the George Nasuti School of the Year Award, which is awarded to a school “in recognition of the success and quality of its athletic program, in addition to encouraging good conduct and sportsmanship among its athletes at events and outside of school.” Substance awareness programs, community service and professional development are also taken into consideration.
The Saints won nine championships over the last year, including four class and divisional titles last fall in boys’ soccer, boys’ cross country, football, and cheer. The school also saw senior runner Devan Kipyego and football player Moses Meus team up to win four R.I. Gatorade Player of the Year awards in the last three seasons alone. Several athletes have also received All-State and All-New England awards and earned athletic scholarships to the nation’s top Division I colleges and universities.
Another honoree is Valley Breeze & Observer sports editor Eric Benevides, who has been reporting on sports in the area since he joined the Pawtucket Times in the fall of 1999 and has served as the Valley Breeze’s sports editor for the past nine years. For the second time in the last five years, he will receive the RIIAAA’s Sports Media Award, which is presented to a sports journalist for their excellence in reporting on Rhode Island’s high school sports.
The other award winners were:
• Athletic Director of the Year Award: James Vetelino, Westerly High.
• RIIAAA Hall of Fame Inductees: Richard Lawrence, Mount Saint Charles Academy; Paul Alianiello, Bishop Hendricken, and the late Gerald Habershaw, Warwick Schools.
• Sister Charlene Tedeschi Distinguished Service Award: Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s Injury Fund.
• NIAAA State Award of Merit: Jennifer Wasson, Bay View Academy.
• Female Coach of the Year: Melissa Cimini, Central High.
• Male Coach of the Year: Ron Spasota Jr., Westerly High.
• NIAAA Scholar-Athletes: Shavanti Mehta, Mount Hope High, and Aidan Fair, Smithfield High.
The public is invited to attend the awards banquet. Ticket reservations must be made by Tuesday, March 28. Contact Beth Penkala at riiaaa2017@gmail.com if you are interested in attending.
