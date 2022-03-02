PROVIDENCE – It’s been eight long years since the North Providence High wrestling team had boasted a state champion, and when the Cougars invaded the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house for last weekend’s two-day RIIL Championships, veteran head coach Richard Torti was hoping to land one or two of his seniors in the finals and hopefully end that title drought.
Unfortunately for Torti and the Cougars, the opening day ended with none of their 13 wrestlers earning their way into Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. finals, but that was the only bad news on what turned out to be an excellent meet for them.
Senior 126-pounder Ben St. Laurent’s third-place finish highlighted NP’s five wrestlers who stepped onto the awards podium for placing among the top six in their weight classes, and the Cougars placed eighth out of 36 schools with 85 points for their best finish at this meet in six years.
“All in all, I thought we wrestled really well,” added Torti, whose team was among the top five in the standings for almost the entire first day. “I’m happy with these guys and their performances, I really am.”
Torti was especially pleased with the showing turned in by St. Laurent, who posted a 4-1 mark that included two big victories in the consolation round. In the semifinals, he was a 3-1 winner over Johnston’s Xavier Thomas, and in the third-place match, he posted a 4-2 victory over North Kingstown’s Tyler Schartner, thanks to a technical violation by Schartner and an escape by St. Laurent in the final round.
St. Laurent kicked off his tournament with a 17-1 technical-fall triumph over Mount Hope’s Ethan Martel, and in his next match, he grabbed a 4-3 victory over South Kingstown’s Gavin Rodman by scoring the winning points on a reversal midway through the third round.
“I’m really happy for Ben,” said Torti. “He’s really turned things around this year. His lowest grade is a 94, he’s going to college, and he’s had a great season. I would have liked to see him get to the finals, but he’ll be going to (this weekend’s) New Englands.”
Speaking of the New England Championships, which will take place on Friday and Saturday back at the PCTA facility, St. Laurent will kick off the tournament by wrestling Dyllan Davis, a sophomore at Biddeford/Thornton (Maine) High.
Senior 195-pounder Zach Raymond also nearly placed third in his weight class, but suffered a 5-3 loss in his third-place match with Chariho’s Corbin Maraia, who broke a 3-3 tie and avoided overtime by delivering a takedown with just two seconds left in the match.
“He turned the wrong way,” Torti said of Raymond, who pinned three opponents last weekend – two in the first round – and also placed fourth in his weight class at last year’s state meet. “He got a little too aggressive with five seconds left. But he also had a great tournament, and I’m very happy with his results.”
The Soe brothers, juniors William and Micah, and senior Cody Bryant also sported medals after the meet, as William took fourth place in the 106-pound weight class and Micah (113) and Bryant (132) each finished sixth.
William posted a 4-2 mark that included four straight victories in the consolation round and back-to-back pins, including a 23-second pin of East Providence’s Brady Deroy, and Bryant ended the meet with three wins.
“I’m happy with both of their performances, and I’m glad I’m going to have them back next year,” Torti said of the Soe brothers, and as for Bryant, “he really stepped it up in this tournament and won some really big matches.”
“That was a different Cody out there these past two days,” continued Torti. “He wrestled really tough. Every year, he’s lost in the blood round, but I’m so glad he broke through this year. And 132 was a tough weight class this year.”
Also capturing three matches (and recording two second-round pins) for the Cougars was senior 152-pounder Ian Graft, and senior 182-pounder Carl Picerno and junior 145-pounder Evan Beausoleil also delivered multiple first-round pins – Picerno pinned Juanita Sanchez’s Bafuka Walanga in 24 seconds.
