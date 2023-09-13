St. Raphael Academy senior captain Travis Chartier races up the field with the ball during last week’s season opener against Mount Saint Charles Academy at the McKinnon-Alves Complex. Chartier, who was the Most Valuable Player of last season’s Division III championship game, scored the Saints’ first goal on a penalty kick to help them net a 2-0 victory.
St. Raphael Academy’s Amilton Silva Jr., #17, tips the ball with his foot to keep possession and keep it away from Mount Saint Charles Academy’s Emmanuel Adeyeye during last week’s game The Saints, who posted a 2-0 victory, will bus to Wakefield on Thursday night for their next game against the Prout School.
St. Raphael Academy junior Reginald Browne, #8, settles the ball down and tries to direct it away from Mount Saint Charles Academy’s Peter Burke, left, during last week’s D-III opener at the McKinnon-Alves Complex. Behind Browne is senior midfielder Travis Chartier and Mount’s Corey Innis. Browne scored the Saints’ second goal.
PAWTUCKET – On a steamy night last Tuesday, Sept. 5, the St. Raphael Academy boys’ soccer team began its Division III title defense by handling a different-looking Mount Saint Charles Academy team, 2-0, at McKinnon-Alves Soccer Complex.
Despite the absence of four players who earned All-Division honors last season, the Saints, who have won two of the last four D-III championships, are looking to be in the hunt for the title again, as they return a handful of key starters.
SRA head coach Jose Escamilla said that he wanted to build on last year’s championship success, while also turning the page to a new year. He said since they have new faces on the team, it’s good to turn the page, but to also give them a winning identity, and he wants them to continue the legacy.
“We’re coming off a championship, so we’re hoping to continue that form this season,” he noted. “We want to continue to play well, and I want (our players) to play the right way, rather than just focus on wins.”
The Most Valuable Player in last season’s D-III title game is back for the Saints in senior Travis Chartier, and Escamilla said that he’s the most important player in the midfield, and along with Chartier in the middle of the field is junior returnee Reginald Browne. Both players were All-Division selections last year.
Junior Lucas Rosa, who did not start on varsity last year, comes back in a starting role this season. He plays defense in front of senior Julian Diaz, who was the Saints’ second goalkeeper last year, getting in a lot of games, but is now the number one keeper.
“He’s been really solid lately,” Escamilla said of Diaz. “His feet have gotten a lot better, compared to last season.”
Diaz and his defense played very well last week to shut out the Mounties, who had a few different chances to get on the board, but couldn’t find the back of the net.
The Saints, meanwhile, scored a goal in each half, and the first one came on a penalty kick by Chartier.
Browne kept breaking out with the ball and firing it at Mount senior keeper Connor Thibault. After a save by Thibault, the Saints kept the ball and Browne made another run. He passed to Amilton Silva Jr., who almost had a clear shot, but Thibault came out of the net and tripped up Silva, allowing a penalty kick. Chartier then took the PK and calmly fired it into the back of the net.
The second goal also began on a Mount foul. Chartier took a free kick that was not successful, but the Saints kept the ball in front of the Mount net for another chance. The next attempt missed its mark, but Browne’s next shot sailed past Thibault.
“I think our midfield is really good right now with (sophomore midfielder) Angel (Sanchez) coming in,” Escamilla said. “He was an MLS Next player and now he’s playing with us and fitting in very well with Travis and Reggie.”
“And our freshmen class is very good,” the head coach added. “We have four or five freshmen that are starting this year, so that’s good. That’s what helping us to continue the form that we were in last year.”
Last year, the Saints were the second-highest scoring team, but had two players scoring most of those goals. Escamilla said the difference this year is the team is sharing the ball more and spreading out the goals.
“The goals are going to be shared within everyone,” he said. “I think the team is going to build together and goals are going to be within everyone.”
He added that his team’s expectations are the same as last year’s – to be hungry to win another championship. While the top three teams last year were SRA, Mount, and North Providence. Escamilla said that NP and Ponaganset will be tough teams, “and there is still more to see,” he added.
The Saints, who were scheduled to host NP on Monday night in a rematch of last year’s D-III finals, saw that showdown postponed by inclement weather. SRA will next travel to Wakefield on Thursday to face the Prout School in a 6:30 p.m. game.
