PAWTUCKET – All season long, the St. Raphael Academy boys’ tennis team was forced to start each match staring at a 1-0 deficit because the Saints didn’t have enough players to field a third doubles team.
But despite not having the minimum 10 players for their lineup, the Saints were able to reach the Division III championship match with an 11-2 record.
Unfortunately for the Saints, they could have certainly used a third doubles team in last Saturday’s finals against unbeaten Chariho High at the Slater Park courts. The shorthanded Saints fought hard from start to finish, but their efforts weren’t enough to prevent the Chargers from taking their first championship in 31 years by a 4-2 score.
“The plan was basically the same we’ve had all year,” said SRA head coach Scott Corain, whose team was back in a title match for the first time since the Saints claimed the Division IV title two years ago. “We knew we were down 1-0, so we just kind of had to block that out and pretend (the score) was 0-0.”
“But I give these guys a lot of credit,” he continued. “There’s been a lot of resiliency and perseverance all year. It’s not easy going down 1-0, and on some days, we were down 2-0 to start (a match), but they battled and gave everything they had.”
Down 2-0, the Saints picked up their first point of the match at number one singles, as junior Travis Chartier dropped his first game to junior Christian Resinger before cruising to a quick 6-1, 6-0 win, and senior Ricky D’Agostino soon tied the match at 2-2 by capturing his number two singles match with junior Jack Loring, 6-2, 6-1.
D’Agostino, a transfer student from Mount Saint Charles Academy who had to sit out half the season, was pivotal in the Saints’ second-half success. Corain said that D’Agostino wasn’t available in the Saints’ 5-2 loss to Chariho earlier in the season, so he knew the score would be closer in the championship game.
But the Chargers, who took a 2-0 lead by winning the second doubles match, grabbed a 3-2 lead by capturing the first doubles match. Chariho junior Ryan Edenbach and senior Zachary Lerner won the first set, 6-1, but SRA senior Nathan Corbett and sophomore Blake Webster made things interesting in the second set by coming back from a 5-0 deficit to take the next four games before losing, 6-4.
Meanwhile, the third singles match between Chariho junior Phil Abby and SRA senior Milo Crisp was heading for a third set. Abby battled back in the first set to net a 7-6 win, but Crisp turned it on in the second set to grab a 6-2 win.
And at fourth singles, senior Aaron Baker battled back from a 6-2 loss in his first set with junior Joshua Bolek by jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the second and extending it 5-4 and then 6-5. But Bolek tied the score at 6-6, and in the tiebreaker, he defeated Baker by a 7-5 score to clinch the match and the championship.
“Milo and Aaron were in it,” Corain said. “I knew it was going to be a tough match. (Chariho) is a great team and really solid from top to bottom. It was going to take a lot for us to get to four (points) today.”
On their way to the finals, the Saints, who were the third seed in the playoffs, grabbed 4-1 victories over 6th-seeded Central in the quarterfinals at Slater Park and 2nd-seeded North Smithfield in the semifinals on the Northmen’s campus.
“It was a great season,” Corain said. “I’m super proud of them for everything they’ve done, and congrats to Chariho on the win.”
Despite not winning their championship match, the Saints showed they were a force to be reckoned with, even without a full roster. The numbers have fluctuated over the years, and the Saints didn’t have a team in 2018 because of a lack of numbers and 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Corain hopes reaching a championship match for the second time in three years will attract more players for next season’s team, especially since the Saints will lose six seniors to graduation.
“These last three years have been something that I totally didn’t see coming at all,” Corain said. “Going back to when I first started (coaching), we had more losing seasons than winning seasons, and just for us to be in this position speaks highly of (the players). These kids came out everyday and were ready to go.”
