PAWTUCKET – A truly disappointing thing happened to last year’s St. Raphael Academy boys’ tennis team in its bid for its second straight undefeated season and divisional title.
Facing Chariho in the Division III semifinals, the Saints absorbed a 4-3 loss that not only snapped a 24-match win streak, but also ruined their bid to pull off a unique feat in the RIIL and win a championship a season after capturing a title in a lower division – SRA had won the D-IV title in 2021.
“It was a tough ending to a very good season,” said SRA head coach Scott Corain.
This year, the Saints are led by their top two singles players from the past two seasons, junior Travis Chartier and senior Milo Crisp. And while they have a solid core of players that could help lead them to another winning record and a return trip to the finals, they currently don’t have enough bodies to round out a starting 10.
The Saints’ roster currently consists of only nine players, but next week, they will add senior Ricky D’Agostino to it. A transfer student from Mount Saint Charles Academy, D’Agostino must sit out the first six matches of the season to fulfill his eligibility requirements.
Once D’Agostino is activated, Corain envisions a lineup with Chartier, who is currently 3-0, back atop it at number one singles and D’Agostino sliding into the second spot. Crisp, who is 2-0 at number two singles, will play number three, and senior Aaron Baker will start at number four.
“Ricky and Milo did a ladder match before the season started,” added Corain. “It was a good match, and Ricky won 6-3.”
In doubles, the number one squad will consist of senior Nathan Corbett and sophomore Adria Cerda Soler; number two will feature sophomores Blake Webster and Joe Rekrut Jr., and number three will offer seniors Octavio Rodriguez-Cepparo and Yago Fraga.
Baker and Corbett are also back for their third seasons, and Webster and Rekrut round out the returnees.
“And Yago and Octavio are brand new to the sport,” Corain said of the tandem, who helped the Saints’ indoor track and field team repeat as Class C champions last winter. “They never picked up a racket before this year, but they’re learning and they’re getting there.”
Taking the court with limited numbers has been nothing new to the Saints, who carried just 11 players during their 2019 and ‘21 seasons and were unable to field a team in 2018 because just three players came out for the squad.
“We lost seven (players from last year’s team), and we graduated five seniors,” noted Corain. “Other than Travis and Milo, who played singles, everyone’s now playing different positions. It’s a work in progress for some of them, but I think we’ll be alright.”
Filling out a lineup with just nine players has resulted in the Saints’ forfeiting their number three doubles matches, but that hasn’t stopped them from opening the season with a 2-1 record.
The Saints kicked off their schedule by notching a 5-2 victory over the Scituate/Johnston co-op squad on Tuesday, April 4, at the North Scituate Elementary School courts, and last Wednesday morning, they delivered a 5-0 shutout of Coventry High at Slater Park.
In the win over Scituate/Johnston, the Saints swept the singles matches behind Chartier, Crisp, Baker, and Corbett and saw Webster and Rodriguez-Cepparo team up to claim the number two doubles match.
The match against Coventry saw the Saints enter the match with just seven players, and while they were forced to forfeit the second and third doubles matches, so did the Oakers. Sweeping the singles matches in straight sets were Chartier, Baker, Corbett, and Cerda Soler, and teaming up to handily win the number one doubles match, 6-2, 6-1, were Webster and Rekrut.
The Saints’ loss came two afternoons after their win over Scituate/Johnston: Chariho ruined SRA’s home opener at Slater Park by busing home with a 5-2 victory.
“We held our own and kept it close, so I was pleased,” Corain said about that loss. “I think Cranston East, Chariho, and us will probably end up being the top three teams (in the standings).”
As for the rest of the division, which shrunk from 14 teams to 12 because Rogers and Exeter/West Greenwich saw their programs dissolve during the offseason, last season’s champion, East Providence, and Providence Country Day are now in Division II, while Burrillville and the Toll Gate/Pilgrim co-op team dropped from D-II to D-III.
The Shea/Tolman co-op team, which entered this week with a 3-0 record and was scheduled to play the Saints on Tuesday afternoon, is also back in the division, as are Central, Woonsocket, North Smithfield, North Providence, and West Warwick.
The Saints are back in action tomorrow with a 4 p.m. showdown against Cranston East at Slater Park.
