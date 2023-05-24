PAWTUCKET – The St. Raphael Academy and Central Falls High boys’ volleyball teams couldn’t have asked for a better match that would help prepare them for the upcoming Division III playoffs.
A competitive showdown on Monday night at the Saints’ Alumni Hall went the distance and saw SRA dominate the fifth set by a 15-7 score and end up with a 3-2 victory over their neighboring rivals.
It was the Saints’ last regular-season match, and entering Tuesday’s action, their 9-5 record kept them in fifth place in the standings. The second-year Warriors, meanwhile, returned to the .500 mark at 6-6, but have two matches remaining on their schedule, including today’s 4:30 p.m. match in Providence against the Times2 Academy/Paul Cuffee/St. Patrick Academy co-op team.
“I think that our record and how our last seven or eight games have gone are indicative of where we are,” SRA head coach Cory Linhares added. “I don’t think there are any big surprises. We’ve lost a couple of outside hitters and we’ve had to make some changes.”
“But we’re coming along,” he added. “My hope is that come playoffs, we’re a little more settled into our spots and we can hopefully make a run. I like where we are right now. It will just be about pushing it a little further.”
The Warriors, meanwhile, gave the Saints a run for their money. They took the first set, 25-22, which went back and forth.
“When they are not in their heads and putting up a fight, they can do it,” CF head coach Val Biascochea added. “They just kept sending them the same shot. It wasn’t anything special where they couldn’t dig it, but they just couldn’t grab those throws, and if they just stayed composed and out of their heads, I think they could have pushed.
“They already knew they were going against a competitive team, a challenging team, and if they want to prove themselves, they have to put up a fight,” she added.
While the Warriors took the first set, they seemed a step behind in the second. The Saints were up, 20-15, and the Warriors tried to battle back. They got four more points, but could not overtake the Saints, who evened the match by netting a 25-19 victory.
Biascochea said that she kept giving her team the encouragement they needed to believe in themselves, especially in the third set. The Saints went on a roll, taking a 20-9 lead, but the Warriors continued to fight. The Saints won 25-18, but could not close out the fourth set.
“I wanted them to prove it to themselves that they could do it,” Biascochea said. “I’m proud that even though we didn’t get the win and we went to five sets, they still put up a fight. They did win a couple of sets. Now we have to minimize our errors. At the beginning of the match, it was all on us (with) errors. If they can clean that up, they’ll have a chance.”
In the fourth set, the Warriors broke a 16-16 tie and didn’t look back, as they posted a 25-20 win, pushing a fifth and final set.
The Saints were led by Moses Meus, who had 13 kills and five blocks, while Ian Bing also had 13 kills and Brady Magras added 13 digs.
Linhares highlighted those three players as being the cornerstone of the program. He said they had a bunch of good juniors in 2019, but didn’t have them as seniors because the 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These guys for the last three years have been our backbone and foundation,” he added. “The credit goes to them for really putting the work in and taking it seriously. They want to be here and I appreciate that.”
With a lot of turnover this season in players, the Saints have had to adjust their lineup each match. Linhares thinks he found something in the past few games, including moving Jonah Venditto’s position out of being a setter. In Monday’s match, Venditto had seven kills and as many digs.
“Jonah played really well today too,” Linhares said. “He’s been our setter for the last three years, but due to some injuries and some guys not being on the team anymore, we had to make some changes and he’s stepped up big time.”
“He’s still trying to find his groove as far as swinging goes, but I thought he made a lot of really good plays today, as far as ball handling and not just setting, but in the back row, digging and making good plays in the serve-receive,” he continued. “It’s been a seamless transition. I think ball-handling wise, we’re probably better with him doing that.”
As for the Warriors, Jamilson De Pina Almeida had six kills and four blocks and Alex Rodriguez added four kills.
Despite the loss, the Warriors will compete in the playoffs. Biascochea said that she didn’t even want to let her team know they were in the playoffs, so they can keep fighting and prove they belong there.
“I want them to prove they can fight,” she said. “We did go five sets against some really good teams. Now we just have to finish the job. I’m proud of them.”
As for the Saints, they have had an up-and-down season, winning their first five league games before suffering their first loss to the Tolman/Shea co-op team.
“We’re very choppy,” Linhares said. “We go on stretches when we give up a bunch of points and have to work our way back. I think it’s continuity; we’ve been changing our lineup. We’ve had one lineup the same for three games. If we can continue to work with this right now, I think we’ll be okay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.