BRISTOL – Several St. Raphael Academy swimmers turned in outstanding performances last Friday to help the fourth-year Providence Country Day/St. Raphael Academy boys’ and girls’ swim teams enjoy the greatest night in their program’s existence and sweep the Division IV championship meets at Roger Williams University.
The girls’ team repeated as Division IV champions in its seven-team meet by amassing 432 points, 107 more than runner-up Pilgrim. But the boys survived a nailbiter in their five-team meet for their championship, as their 322 points was just one more than second-place Blackstone Valley Prep.
In the girls’ meet, SRA senior Abigail Waring and junior Korryn Cartwright had big meets. Cartwright took first place in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.45) and second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.65); Waring placed third in the 50-yard (28.42 seconds) and 100-yard (1:04.97) freestyle events, and Cartwright and Waring were also part of the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relay teams that won their events.
The co-op team also won the 200-yard freestyle relay, thanks to the efforts of junior Meghan McCann, sophomore Denise Castanos, and freshman Leah Blanchette, and Castanos also swam on the 400-yard freestyle relay team.
McCann also placed third in the 100-yard butterfly (1:25.51) and the 200-yard freestyle (2:25.46). Castanos finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:11.20) and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (28.57 seconds), and Blanchette took third place in the 200-yard individual medley (2:56.61) and fourth in the butterfly (1:29.03).
The boys’ team, which amazingly did not place first in any events, was led by SRA sophomore Matt Cabral, who placed second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.86) and helped the 200-yard medley and freestyle relay teams also take runner-up honors. His classmate, Alexander Legner, also took third place in the 500-yard freestyle (6:39.38), and SRA junior Samuel Wells finished fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (29.55 seconds).
The Tolman/Shea co-op boys’ and girls’ swim teams, which placed fifth in both meets, were led by junior Jajacob Santiago, who won the boys’ 50-yard freestyle (24.83 seconds) and placed third in the 100-yard butterfly (1:07.70).
Both the PCD/SRA and Tolman/Shea co-op squads will send swimmers to the state championship on Saturday, March 4, at Brown University. The boys’ meet is at 9 a.m., and the girls’ meet takes place at 2 p.m.
